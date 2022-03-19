OPINION: Still time to get Lake Wendouree lights right

comment,

For those who think the Lake Wendouree lighting issue is over, it is not. For those who want it to be over, it is not. There is a certain belligerence that has pervaded this whole process; it has seeped from one decision-making milestone to another, like a train slowly moving between rundown stations. Such ongoing belligerence forces me to speak rather bluntly on the matter. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. I can only hope my councillor colleagues at the City of Ballarat realise that this project is not about them. It is about the people of Ballarat and one of their greatest assets. Last weekend's Begonia Festival again reminded us that our gardens precinct is worth so much to our city. It brings not only a green, open space in which to stage events and festivals. It brings a beauty - an aesthetic - that draws a crowd of its own. These places don't just happen. They are considered. They are curated; they are a living catalogue of decades of thought and love by others who could imagine a better place, a beautiful place. RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat councillors award tender for Lake Wendouree lighting project The trees that adorn the skyline shield us from the sun, provide a home for birdlife, and scatter across the gardens like jewels in a bespoke crown, were put there by others many years ago. We have our gardens and lake asset because others before us made it so. We get the benefit of their care and forethought and planning. It's our turn, our responsibility, to gift the next generation. 'Ugly' is the word that keeps being used to describe the 225 light poles that the majority of councillors have voted for. Ugly is the term used because that's what they are. When our tree planters and designers of the past created the lake and gardens precinct - I'm certain they never had in mind such callous concepts would emerge in time. Our council needs to respect this and stop the short-mindedness of the current plan. It is not the council's city. It's our city. It's your city. The nine councillors might all be gone by the next local election. But the decisions they make now - such as this - will stay for generations. It is why I have placed before the council a recision motion to be considered at the next meeting. My recision motion gives them a chance to think again, to pause, to ponder, to dream. What I have asked for is breathing space, time to listen, time to consider a better way. Time to get the lake lighting right. The voice of this community in Ballarat is rising. It may have started as a gentle murmur, a whisper, but it is now a roar of discontent. With it comes an intense sadness - almost a grieving - a lament - about what this council is about to do. For what this lighting decision does is change something that's quite extraordinary into something quite ordinary. What makes the lake so special is not just the trees, the birds, the gardens, the grass, the water or the open space. It is all of these things combined, and combined they make us feel a certain way. It is both the tangible and the intangible that make it so. For some, that is a peace; for some, that is the ability to fill their lungs, to lift their weary eyes from electronic screens, or to move from an asphalt or concrete jungle somewhere. The addition of 225 light poles will be a brutal interruption to the lake's daily bequest of beauty. If my colleagues think everyone agrees with them on this issue - and the lights have risen from a perfect process to deliver a perfect solution - they are wrong. But they can get it right - with dignity not only intact - but with pride. And possibly some respect. I urge them to support what I am offering - a way out of a bad decision with a hint of redemption. The in-ground cross-path illumination option respects the decision to light the Steve Moneghetti Track. Such a method won't shoot light upwards into people's faces or into trees at night. It won't place 225 x 5.5 m poles with 225 in-ground small fridge size concrete blocks. But the cross path illumination could gently light the path achieving the project's aim, to extend the useable hours of the track. Australian Standards keep being thrown up as the panacea for the path. They are not. These standards refer to such banal and bitumen places such as shopping centre carparks. But this is no strip mall or carpark. It's The Lake - a place of ecological, environmental, historic and aesthetic merit. It is a unique space requiring a unique response. It's our communal home. There is a deep affection for this place, which deserves a requisite respect. Despite the PR overdrive coming from our Town Hall - and claims that it's all over - it's not. Circle the wagons Ballarat. Circle the wagons. Rally to the cause of getting the lake lights right. Your grandchildren and theirs will thank you.

