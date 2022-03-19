news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat has been unable to secure a tenant at the Art Gallery of Ballarat's cafe, which has been vacant for more than 20 months. The council sought a new cafe operator in July 2021 after Sara Kittelty, of Kittelty's, decided not to renew her lease for the Lydiard Street premises on July 1, 2020. Multiple lockdowns halted the tender process for a new operator after Ms Kittelty's departure, and the council did not open the expressions of interest to tenants until one year after Ms Kittelty left. Under her management, the cafe was known for its specialist cakes and coffee and was an integral part of the gallery experience. Ms Kittelty operated the Lydiard Street cafe for almost five years. The gallery cafe provides a unique opportunity for an operator to work in Ballarat's heritage precinct. City of Ballarat chief executive officer Evan King said an expression of interest would be opening in the coming month to seek a new tenant. He said it was unfortunate a successful tenant had not been found. "An expression of interest will be opening in the coming month to seek a new tenant. "We are optimistic that in this pandemic recovery phase we may be able to appoint a successful applicant." The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest-hit industries during the coronavirus pandemic, with the sector currently facing a critical worker shortage. Last month, the state government said it would boost the number of workers in Victoria's pubs, restaurants and cafes through a $3.62 million initiative which is supported by the $250 million Jobs Victoria Fund. Minister for Employment Jaala Pulford said the industry faced a workforce shortage. "We know staff shortages are impacting Victoria's hospitality sector and demand for more workers is high - whether it's in the kitchen or behind the bar," Ms Pulford said. "That's why we're supporting more people to gain new skills and get secure jobs working in an industry that Victoria is famous for."

