Seven Hepburn Shire schools have been given a helping hand to save energy and emissions. Hepburn Energy, formally Hepburn Wind, has provided $10,287 to the schools to help them become more energy smart with energy monitoring devices and educational packages. One of the schools, Daylesford Dharma School, has contributed its own funds to purchase and install solar panels with the support of Sustainability Victoria. It will mean the school is fully self-sustaining with its energy consumption and generation. Former principal Jennifer Willis said being aware and mindful of our energy use was an important responsibility. "This opportunity to be able to actively engage our students in an interactive and educational way is a meaningful and important gift to the school," Ms Willis said. As the Hepburn Shire seeks to transition to zero-net emissions by 2030, Hepburn Energy's general manager Taryn Lane said that there was a big opportunity to reduce energy costs and emissions through smart energy technologies. Hepburn Energy supported St Michael's, Daylesford, Hepburn, Trentham and Bullarto primary schools, Daylesford Dharma School and Daylesford Secondary College. They each received free packages from Solar Schools, an educational resources on renewables and emissions, and smart energy devices. Hepburn Energy has partnered with CERES School of Nature and Climate to create a free, bespoke curriculum looking at climate change, renewables, town planning and systems change. "After engaging with our members and local schools, we discovered the huge appetite for educational resources on climate change and sustainability in our region," Ms Lane said. "We will be launching our climate and renewables curriculum in 2022 and we really encourage school staff to get in touch." To find out more about the program, visit the Hepburn Z-NET website https://hepburnznet.org.au/program/energy-smart-schools/ If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

