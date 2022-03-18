news, latest-news,

The vast majority of residential streets across the City of Ballarat will now be lit by LEDs after council completed the first and largest stage of its transition to the energy-efficient technology. About 6750 street lights in the city's smaller residential streets have been replaced by LEDs, which save council in carbon emissions, energy usage and cost. The transition to LEDs cost council $3 million and is part of its 'Carbon Neutrality and 100% Renewables Action Plan'. The new 17-watt bulbs are 80 per cent more efficient and last five times longer than the previous bulbs and will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2000 tonnes. Council estimates it will be about six years before it sees a return on the $3 million investment from the cost savings on energy and maintenance, with about $9.8 million to be saved over the next 20 years. IN OTHER NEWS: The next stage of the transition is to rollout the LEDs to council's heritage-style decorative lights, with consultation on this part of the project to take place in the coming months. About 900 street lights remain in the rollout, mixed between heritage lights and those on state government-controlled roads. Central ward councillor Belinda Coates said the transition to LEDs would make a great different when applied at this large scale. "People might think of it similar to in your own home when you change your light bulbs to LEDs, it's a small change, but it has a big impact over the long term with everyone doing it," she said. "It's a little bit similar in the scheme of things with the street lighting. It is possibly a smaller chunk of the city's overall energy, but it's still significant, 2000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year is a lot." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/d95a6627-23a0-4137-8067-273b46d5435d.jpg/r0_213_4284_2633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg