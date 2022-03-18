news, latest-news,

Expect to see large packs of lycra-clad cyclists around Ballarat this weekend as the city plays host to the 12th Ronald McDonald House Charities Ride for Sick Kids fundraiser. From Saturday to Monday, 40 riders will ride 200 kilometres around Ballarat to raise $160,000 for the Victoria and Tasmania branch of Ronald McDonald House Charities. The funds raised will allow the charity to provide 1000 nights of accommodation to families in need. The event also includes a virtual component with participants encouraged to get on their own bikes and ride 160 kilometres at their own pace until Sunday, March 27 to raise another $96,000 for the organisation. The event has raised more than $2.9 million over its 12-year history, with riders travelling about 157,000 kilometres all together. Ronald McDonald House Charities Victoria and Tasmania CEO Peter Bishop said the fundraiser was important to continuing the charity's work. IN OTHER NEWS: "It allows us to operate our facilities across Victoria and Tasmania, but also to improve them because we have a steady flow of people needing to use our facilities, those children who are situated at paediatrics facilities certainly need their parents and their siblings around so it's up to us to keep the facilities up to scratch and keeping improving them," he said. Ballarat resident Michelle Harris, who runs McDonalds franchises in the Grampians, is participating in her sixth Ride for the Kids and has a personal connection to the charity with friends and employees both utilising its services. "We've had a couple of staff that have made use of it and it's actually the difference between them being able to be with their children and not," she said. "We've got a staff member whose daughter's got a heart condition and she'll eventually need a heart transplant and she's got two other little kids. They're based in Ararat, so for them to be able to be with their child if he needs them, they wouldn't be able to be there if it wasn't for the house and they've been there for three or six months at a time." Ms Harris said the rise was also a good opportunity to teach people about what Ronald McDonald House Charities does beyond accomodation. "Ronald McDonald House Charities is probably not a charity that people really understand. Most people probably don't realise the work that the charity does and the depths of the work that the charity does unless you have to use it," he said. "I had a friend and her daughter, they were involved in a pretty significant car accident, and her daughter was gravely unwell and there's emergency accommodation at both of our houses at Monash and Parkville which is specifically set aside for those awful car accidents and things that come completely out of left field. "Her entire family was able to get down to the Children's when that car accident took place and they could all be together in that time which I can't even imagine how awful it was. She now understands, but prior to her experience, she really didn't really know what the charity offered, so that's why for me it's really important that I can raise that awareness and tell people exactly what the charity does." For more information, to donate or participate in the Virtual Ride for Sick Kids, visit www.rmhcvictas.org.au/event/rfsk2022 If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/69973cfd-5910-4820-8419-6e1443848826.jpg/r0_82_2776_1650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg