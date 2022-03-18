news, latest-news,

A former Ballarat man accused of killing his colleague at a mine site has been sentenced to seven years jail. Troy Adam Hausler, 32, was sentenced in the WA Supreme Court over the killing of Tobias Richter, 40, at a mine in Western Australia in 2019. This follows the charges being downgraded to manslaughter after the murder charge was dropped at the start of the trial last month. His sentence of seven years and three months will include time already spent in custody since November 2019, and he will be eligible for parole in two years. The Supreme Court was told Hausler attacked the victim and the two men wrestled before falling to the ground. When Hausler discovered Richter was dead he wrapped the body in a tarpaulin and attempted to get work colleagues to dispose of it. Justice Joseph McGrath condemned the subsequent action; "taking the body to the vehicle and the utterances you made was a most callous act". The other mine workers called the police and Hausler was arrested. Judge McGrath noted the impact on the family of the death of the family man. "The death of the deceased has devastated each member of the family. Each speak of the ongoing heartache that the unexpected death has caused." But in his sentencing remarks Justice Joseph McGrath said he took into consideration the lack of premeditation and the mental illness report submitted to the court. "Rather, you approached the deceased believing erroneously he was a paedophile due to your mental impairment," Justice McGrath said READ MORE: Former Ballarat man charged with murder The court heard in February that the prosecution was dropping the murder charge and that Hausler would plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Outside court this week the victim's family told media the sentence was inadequate for the death of Richter who left behind a partner and children. IN OTHER NEWS; 'Not a skerrick of evidence': defence criticises prosecution case for Kobie Parfitt murder A spokesperson from the ODPP said last month there were no reasonable prospects of conviction on the charge of murder and that the prosecution would only be able to prove manslaughter.

