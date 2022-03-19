news, latest-news,

A woman has described a recent road rage incident as being like something out of a 'horror movie' after going through the terrifying experience last weekend. Megan Smith was driving from Bendigo to Ballarat following a birthday dinner for her grandmother just after 10pm last Saturday night, with her partner Stephen driving and her mother in the back seat, when they were suddenly accosted by a four-wheel-drive ute. Ms Smith said the car was parked facing the middle of the road with its high beams and light bars on before it appeared in their rear view mirror. "I just took note of it because I just straight away thought that's really creepy, just to be sitting there like that with all your lights on. I made a joke, just a stupid comment about it being a bit like Wolf Creek. Within what felt like seconds, the gum trees in front of us in the distance were all lit up, you could see them so clearly," she said. "Before we knew it, he was just on the back of our car tailgating so close and the automatic thought was he's trying to get around us so didn't think much of it. He came out beside us to overtake, really took off and then just swerved in front of us, cutting us off. "Steve had to plant on the brakes and nearly veered us off the road trying to stay on it and then the ute flicked on a reverse light bar he had installed, it was just above the number plate so we couldn't see the number plate at that stage, and was shining that directly in our eyes to blind us." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Smith said the ute then veered into the middle of the road and slowed to a stop with no way around, her partner also slowed their car to a stop. The ute then suddenly started reversing back at full speed towards their car, forcing them to also reverse and swerve out of the way. "The ute also swerved to hit us and he had to go off onto the gravel and speed around him to get away. He was going to hit us if Steve hadn't acted so quickly. We got ahead and it came up behind us again and was really intimidatingly moving right up behind us, shining its high beams still," Ms Smith said. "It then came to overtake again, came out beside us and drove on the other side of the road next to us as close as possible. The light bar was lit up on our side, like a spotlight directly into Steve's face so he was blinded. The entire interior of my car was lit up like daylight, it was that bright. "I was on the phone to triple zero while he was trying to veer into us, consistently swerving slightly in front of our car as if to try to veer us off the road. My mother was beside herself...I think she was just horrified. I think we all probably thought at that stage that we were going to end up in an accident." When the ute then pulled in front of their car, when Ms Smith was able to get a short view of the number plate before the rear light bar turned back on. Ms Smith said the ute began to slow down again like it had before when another car came up behind them. The ute quickly turned its lights off and started to behave normally. Ms Smith said the entire incident took place over about 10 kilometres and 10 minutes. "Recounting it is just so difficult to accept because it just seems so calculated. When we keep thinking back, this makes no sense to us. The only way we can possibly process it is just accepting that this person was just waiting in these trees waiting for the car to go past and to terrorise them or to hit us," she said. "That was the aim, to harm us, and we were just really unlucky, I think, just a random car going past, we must have been the unlucky person that went past next. It made no sense. "It's pretty horrifying. I am highly concerned that someone will end up either seriously injured or potentially even dead knowing this person is doing things like this out the road. I'm highly concerned. I couldn't imagine what it would be like if we had had children in the car or if I had been driving. I'm really lucky that my partner could just stay so calm." Ballarat Highway Patrol acting senior sergeant Andy Rigg said incidents such as that experienced by Ms Smith were very rare and isolated. "If someone does find themselves in a situation like that, my advice is to try to just keep driving normally as you can and within the road rules and speed limit and, if possible, drive towards the nearest police station, but also, that's where you call triple zero. "Call triple zero, let them know what's going on and we could very well have a unit not far away or very close to the area that could come out and see if they can address the situation. "Make sure you don't do anything to put yourself at risk. If you can obtain the registration of the alleged offending vehicle, by all means do so, but let the police do the police work. As best you can, don't react. Try not to get involved or escalate the situation and get in contact with us and we'll do what we can to investigate and, where possible with road rage incidents, we certainly prosecute." The incident has been reported and is being investigated by police. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

