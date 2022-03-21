news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat could sell a disused council property in Mount Helen if councillors approve an officer recommendation at Wednesday night's council meeting. The wheels have been turning on the sale of the former Mount Helen Preschool site at 14 and 16 Boak Avenue since 2017. The property has been vacant since 2016 with council resolving to sell the two blocks at a December 2017 meeting. A planning permit application to remove reserve status and consolidate the properties came before council at the December 2020 planning meeting, with the matter receiving 18 submissions objecting to the application. Objectors raised concerns about the loss of a community facility and asked council to reconsider the sale and consult the community further regarding future use of the land, which council did in April and May 2021. IN OTHER NEWS: While the majority of respondents to the consultation process suggested the blocks be kept as public open space, council officers said the suburb's current provision of open space 'well exceeds the recommended ratio and is expected to be sufficient, well above targets into the future'. The blocks, at a combined 2000 square-metres, also do not meet council's recommended minimum size for a public park and another park, Yarana Drive Reserve, is located just 300 metres away. If council were to retain the building, officers estimated it would cost about $420,000 to upgrade it to a usable state. Future uses of the property would also be limited as anything more than a proposal for a single dwelling, such as a subdivision, would trigger the requirement for a planning permit, which would then be put out for public notice. The officer recommendation is for council to remove reserve status at 14 Boak Avenue, consolidate the two properties, continue the process of selling the consolidated property, and commit to reinvesting a portion of the proceeds from the sale back into the Mount Helen community. City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said it was important to ensure the proceeds of an asset to the Mount Helen community would go back into the same community. "There aren't a lot of council assets in Mount Helen. There is a significant park just around the corner from Boak Avenue that could be a potential site that council could invest some of those funds just to upgrade the facilities at that park," he said. "There's a whole range of options but I think it's really important that council considers allocating those funds back into Mount Helen. There are other facilities now that are providing those services, so it's really not needed in that community going forward, but certainly there are assets in that community that could do with some investment like the park, so here's a great opportunity to invest into some of those assets with the proceeds." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/8c09cc48-14fd-4614-bcfe-b3d4232e77ae.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg