'That is what a modern community needs': Holi spreads message of love, forgiveness

Colour music and food brought the community together for a celebration of love and forgiveness as part of Ballarat's take on Holi. The Ballarat Indian Association hosted an event at Victoria Park on Saturday afternoon with about 200 people expected to attend. The organisation's treasurer Rakesh Patel said Holi was celebrated in India to highlight goodness over evil and the association wanted to share the Holi messages and joy with the Ballarat community. "Many years ago one evil guy was killed by God and then the Holi celebrated good over evil," he said. "Now for us in a modern world we celebrate Holi to bring the community together, to show love and bring forgiveness, that is what a modern community needs. "We ask all community members to forgive others if they have done anything wrong." See a gallery of photos from the event below. Holi Festival participants threw colour powder at each other, enjoying the fun of having colours over their faces and clothes. A DJ blasted Indian Bollywood Holi music. "In India, Holi is a very big event and there are special songs for Holi," Mr Patel said. "In India the Holi is celebrated over two-day period, there are family functions, a big fire and people move around the fire to pray to God. "Here we try to have that type of celebration but we can't achieve all the traditions we do in India." RELATED COVERAGE: Indian Food Fest allows community to share culture through flavours of their homeland Holi is the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali. About 450 members make up the Ballarat Indian Association and the group understands there are about 4000 Indian migrants living in Ballarat. Many children enjoyed the event, chasing each other and throwing colour powder. Wendouree MP Juliana Addison also joined the celebrations. The Holi celebration was held as part of the Ballarat Harmony Fest, which hosts a diverse range of events from March 15 to March 26.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/3135ffd0-431d-45a9-a87d-c2d680e12ea2.jpg/r0_274_5281_3258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg