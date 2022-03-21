Burnouts, gun possession, ignoring police makes young man a candidate for imprisonment

news, latest-news,

A drunk man waved around a sawn-off shotgun while saying he would shoot up the neighbour's house, a court has heard. Joshua Begbie, 25, told police he had found the gun and ammunition in the bush when he was motorbike riding, that he had buried it and dug it up beforehand. He said he thought the gun was 'cool' but had no intention of firing it. Begbie pleaded guilty to possessing the gun, driving unlicensed, refusing to accompany police for a breath test twice and doing burnouts at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court last week. The court heard he drove to Durham Lead in his brother's car where he did burnouts, leaving skid marks and rubber on the road. Nearby residents drove to investigate the noise and found Begbie had parked on the side of the road to change the rear tyres he had blown and he was trying to put out small fire that started in the engine. Police impounded the car. Officers saw him another time driving through a roundabout on the wrong side of the road and speeding towards Black Hill lookout. He was not cooperative with police when they found him walking on the Black Hill tracks. Defence lawyer Heather Anderson said Begbie had been drinking 'a lot' during that period, had no intention of using the firearm and did not have access to any other firearms. "He was drinking quite heavily and made some poor decisions. He turned to using drugs and mixing with people in that same scene," she said. Ms Anderson said Begbie was young and submitted a community corrections order was within range. Magistrate Ron Saines said Begbie had persistently refused to engage with police and there was 'certainly a basis for the court to consider the question of imprisonment'. "Having said that there are also reasons whereby a term of imprisonment may be withheld," he said. Begbie will return to court later in March for sentencing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/680041ae-f7be-4386-bd25-44cd9c63be98.jpg/r0_51_1019_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg