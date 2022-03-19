news, latest-news,

A packed crowd of about 10,000 people took to the North Gardens as some of the giants of Australian rock visited Ballarat for the Red Hot Summer Tour. The festival drew people of all ages to see the likes of Hunters and Collectors, The Angels, James Reyne, The Living End and Killing Heidi. While many brought their own camping chairs, the crowd was still lively in front of the stage enjoying some of Australia's best artists. Promoter Duane McDonald said crowds were champing at the bit to get back to live music, but especially in regional Victoria. "These people have been holding on to their tickets since 2020. They probably bought them in 2019 and COVID obviously stopped the show back then and it's good to see so many coming out," he said. "Everywhere is doing it tough, but in particular up here, there's been nothing up here, so it's really good. It's fantastic. They're all happy. People have just got a new sense of energy, which is good. "It's my hometown. I'm from Miners Rest, so it's good to have one nice and close to home. We did another one a few weeks ago with SummerSalt up here and that was great. Obviously a different genre today but this'll just wind right up by the end of the day." Tim Coffey drove an hour and a half from Stawell to see the Red Hot Summer Tour and said it was amazing to have an event of that scale in regional Victoria. "This is exactly what regional Victoria needs and deserves, a bit more than what some other people think, in my opinion," he said. READ MORE: "You can see by everybody here, it's getting supported. This is what we wanted and we're getting it, so happy days." Donna Winfield from Horsham also travelled a long way to attend the festival and said it was unlike anything she had ever experienced. "This is magnificent. It's so nice to see everyone out and about again. I think everyone has missed it. I've never been here before, so this is blowing my mind, it's amazing," she said. "It is absolutely wonderful and I'm sure many people, like myself, have never been to anything like this and the day is absolutely magnificent." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/37c9e94f-c421-4c65-83e8-16fa4c1dc534.jpg/r0_270_5313_3272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg