Man imprisoned for group attacks on innocent men

A man who attacked a former employee and struck a business rival with the handle of a wood splitter was taken into custody after a magistrate formed a view he committed high level violence and intimidation. Paul Milenkovic, 42, drove to his former employee's house in Wendouree in the company of others in July 2020. After using "threatening and abusive language to demand he hand over property or money", he punched him in the head. The victim saw two other men, one armed with a baseball bat and one with a machete who said they would be back to get him. The man's mother was hysterical when the attackers left as she had thought she was going to watch her son die. Milenkovic said he thought the victim had been stealing tools from him. The pair had previously been friends. About six months later, in January 2021, the self-employed wood cutter returned to a Scotsburn property with others to collect wood he had cut after previously being told by the owners to leave due to a dispute. He found another self-employed wood-cutter at the site and said: "what do you think you are doing taking wood from my property?" The court heard Milenkovic hit the victim to the head with a wood splitter, causing bleeding, before striking him a second time to the head, causing him to fall to his knees. Milenkovic then struck the victim a third time on his forearm, which he had put up to defend himself. A co-accused used a wood splitter to smash the front windscreen of the victim's car. The victim was hospitalised and treated for head lacerations and later underwent surgery for a fractured forearm. Milenkovic was on bail at the time of the attacks, though he was not charged with this offence. He pleaded guilty to three charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court last week, including recklessly causing injury and assault in company. A defence lawyer said it was conceded the offences were serious and aggravated by being in a group context, but there had been no further offending since January 2021. "He is aware he needs to address his behaviours... court ordered treatment could benefit him," the lawyer said. On Monday, Magistrate Ron Saines said Milenkovic's attacks were a form of high-level intimidation. "These two episodes of criminal violence by you have some aspects in common with each other,' he said. "Both of them appear to have been initiated by you in respect of financial or property-related grievances that you held. Your choice was to employ criminal violence and intimidation in a pre-meditated manner." Ms Saines added the fact both assaults were committed in company was "cowardly conduct". While the court heard he had no history of criminal violence, he did have a history of other serious offending. Mr Saines said deterring Milenkovic and others from such violent offending was crucial in sentencing. He convicted and sentenced Milenkovic to two months in prison in addition to a community corrections order upon his release. He has served six days in pre sentence detention.

