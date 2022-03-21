Teen who held glass shard to bottle shop worker's neck granted bail

news, latest-news,

A teenager held a shard of glass to a bottle shop worker's neck because he wanted to feel the 'thrill' and went home to get a steak knife intending to do it again at another shop, a court has heard. Owen Morrison, 18, made an application for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday after being arrested for the offending in early January. He entered pleas of guilty to charges with a hearing date set for the County Court in April. The court heard Morrison parked in the drive through of the Rumerz Tavern bottleshop on Humffray Street North on the night of Friday January 7 and walked around the store before leaving. But he then re-entered, went behind the register, pulled out a 10 centimetre shard of broken glass and held it to the staff member's neck while his other arm was around his neck. Morrison demanded the man open the cash register and said multiple times, 'my name is Owen Morrison, I need help'. Another staff member yelled at Morrison to leave and he ran back to the car and drove off. Morrison was later arrested and made admissions to the offending, also that he was a learner driver and that he had drunk 14 cans of rum that night. The court heard Morrison said he had been drinking at home, blacked out and then wanted to feel the 'rush' and 'thrill' of getting free 'booze' and money. Prosecutor Patrick Kelly said Morrison smashed a bottle at home to get the glass shard and had it on his lap while he drove to the bottle shop. "He said he went home to get a kitchen knife and drove to another bottle mart and intended to do the same thing, but said he changed his mind and didn't take it in," he said. The court heard Morrison told police he was an alcoholic and had been using methamphetamine and ecstasy. Mr Kelly said he had a history of violent offending and police believed he would continue to commit further offences to support his drug and alcohol addiction. Morrison's mother gave evidence to the court her son could live with her in Redan if bailed. She said he had been living with his grandfather when he committed the offending. "He was drinking every night. I thought if I sent him to my dad's house he may be able to help stop it," she told the court. Magistrate Ron Saines said he was satisfied there were compelling reasons for bail shown and the risks could be reduced to an acceptable level. "This is a very serious matter because the commission of an attempted armed robbery, the holding of a glass weapon to a man's neck, most people in the community would say the courts shouldn't let someone like you out of jail," he said. "A significant part of the reason you are being granted bail today is the testimony your mother has given that if she is aware of a breach of bail conditions by you she will call the police. "You have no prior convictions. Upon sentencing as an 19-year-old, there can be expected to be some level of leniency and some favouring of rehabilitation rather than solely the imposition of a prolonged period of jail." Morrison was released on bail with strict conditions, including a curfew and not to drink alcohol.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/6b5b0b2d-2c6d-48cc-8296-06371e9de354.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg