Hundreds of passengers were reportedly left waiting at Melton Station after level crossing works forced bus replacements across the Ballarat line on Saturday. Many passengers vented their frustrations on social media after they were forced to wait up to an hour when they could not fit onto a replacement bus. The delays came at an especially poor time for some passengers with the first round of the AFL season taking place this weekend with almost 55,000 people attending Geelong's win over Essendon at the MCG on Saturday afternoon. According to the V/Line website, buses will replace trains across the weekend for part of the journey on the Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough lines due to level crossing removal works at Deer Park and Ardeer. Social media posts estimated what would normally be a 90-minute trip took up to three hours due to the delays. Other posts estimated more than 100 passengers were left waiting at Melton Station for the next replacement on Saturday afternoon. According to V/Line, additional coaches were arranged in anticipation of high patronage due to the football and back-up coaches were also on standby and used as needed throughout the day. A V/Line spokesperson said in a statement staff were working to help passengers transition from trains to buses, but there were times when allocated buses were full and passengers had to wait until the next bus. "We thank Ballarat line passengers for their patience while we worked to get them to their destination as quickly and safely as possible during the planned works on Saturday, March 19," the statement said. "We arranged additional coaches for services during the day on Saturday, in anticipation of high patronage travelling to and from the AFL and AFLW matches and other attractions in the city."

