More than $13,000 was raised for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute as the Ballarat Begonia Classic returned on Sunday. More than 330 people took part in either a 21-kilometre half-marathon, a traditional 16-kilometre run or a six-kilometre lap around Lake Wendouree to raise money for the Ballarat-based institute. The event returned after a 16-year hiatus and was once one of the biggest events on Ballarat's running calendar with more than 800 people taking part. FECRI fundraising and marketing manager Sarah Stapleton said a tremendous turnout for the first year of the fun run was a great foundation to continue to build the event back to what it was. "We're looking like we've raised over $13,000 for cancer research here in Ballarat, so we're really thrilled with that and it gives us something really good to build on for future years and we hope to make this a really strong annual event on the running calendar in Ballarat," she said. "We've done this in partnership with the Ballarat Athletics Association and we'll be talking to runners and to the association and looking at how we can build on things and improve it for next year. Back in its heyday, the Begonia Classic had 800 runners, so we want to build it back up to that again." Ms Stapleton said the funding would go to the institute's immunology research across a number of projects. "Our research here at the Institute is very much focused on how we can turn the immune system on to tackle cancer. How the immune system and cancer, how it all interacts together. That's what our team's really focused on," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The institute is fully community-supported, so it's events like this that keep our wheels going and keep our research going." Ballarat resident Eloise Dejong was the first woman to finish the half-marathon and said she participated because the cause was close to her heart. "My mum passed away of cancer three years ago, just coming on three years, and Professor George Kannourakis was our doctor, and so we feel like we should support the event," she said. "It's fantastic. We just need more events in Ballarat and it's good that this one's up and running, particularly with the half marathon and a 16 and not just still a little lake run." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/fce724ce-cee8-4941-b63d-b8f2d0d2b241.jpg/r0_237_4702_2894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg