news, latest-news,

IT COMES down to this. The two best teams of the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant are set to go head-to-head for the crown. City Oval and Midlands have been the dominant forces in the midweek pennant all season and are deserved grand finalists. Finishing the home-and-away season first and second, the pair have faced off twice this year with Midlands picking up a clean-sweep in round 10 before a stunning turnaround by City Oval in the qualifying final allowed it to progress through to today's match-up as the top seed. That 59-41 shot win will have given the City Oval squads plenty of confidence and with the club celebrating its 100th anniversary this season, a Premier pennant win would be seen as the perfect way to finish off a season of highlights. In fact, City Oval is the only club across all five divisions of the Tuesday pennant to have two teams through to the grand final with the division four team also set to line-up against Ballan. Opponents Midlands seemed to be destined to to play-off in the grand final all season, losing just two games throughout, but have struggled to find their consistency in recent weeks with a squad that has been chopped and changed somewhat as it looks to find its best combination. The big loss to City Oval two weeks ago was backed up by the narrowest of wins over Victoria in last week's preliminary final, with Midlands getting home 59 shots to 57 in a top-quality match which could have gone either way. City Oval will be looking to its skippers Chris Smith, Wayne Roberts and Ian Robinson to continue their strong completion to the season up against Midlands opponents Paul Kennedy, Gregory Plier and David Speechley. There's every chance this match will go right down to the wire and don't expect a clean sweep of rinks. The premier grand final will be played at Sebastopol from 10.30am. Round 10 Midlands 69 (16) def City Oval 43 (0) Qualifying Final City 59 (12) def Midlands 4 (41)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/f665c3e5-f60a-4cad-8e6a-9966bf590838.jpg/r0_112_4302_2543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg