IT'S been labelled a once-in-a-generation crew and once again the Ballarat Clarendon College coxed fours have delivered with an all-the-way victory in the Head of the Schoolgirls Regatta held on Geelong's Barwon River. Qualifying for Sunday afternoon's final over 1500m in front of their nearest competitor, Loreto in by 17 seconds, the Clarendon team of Katie Jackson, Ruby Lovel, Ellie McClure, Lucy Richardson and cox Baeley Tucker stretched out in the final to win in a time of 5 minutes, 33.69 seconds, 24 seconds ahead of Loreto with Shelford Girls Grammar and Toorak College rounding out the final. It's been a season to remember for the Clarendon squad which took out the Head of the Lake in Febraury and famously stretched a 10 second margin against Olympic rowing pair Lucy Stephan and Kat Werry in an exhibition row on Lake Wendouree. In other results, Loreto brought home three titles, winning the coxed four open division four title over 1500m in a time of 6.02.19, more than 10 seconds ahead of Genazzano with Ballarat Grammar and Ballarat Clarendon College crews in the final. Loreto also claimed success in the Year 9 Division 2 event, nudging out Melbourne Girls Secondary College by less than a second and also won the Division 5 event with a two second win also over Melbourne Girls Secondary College, however Loreto was nudged out by Melbourne Girls in the Division 1 event. Ballarat High School was second to Geelong College in the Coxed 4 Year 10 Division 3.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/1ec4e6d9-114f-41a9-836b-53dff28f2b8d.jpg/r3_530_5182_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg