A LAST minute strike from Owen Turbitt has allowed the Sebastopol Vikings to walk away with a hard fought 2-2 draw in its opening match of the State League 3 North-West season. The road trip to the small ground at Altona North, a ground the Vikings haven't visited in four years always looked a tough ask, but a first round point will go a long way to settling any nerves the club had about the season ahead. Twice the Vikings fell behind, in the first half before Stewart Maylett scored in the 35th minute and then in the second half when Turbitt's 92 minute strike allowed they to walk away with a point. Coach Corey Smith said he felt his side had the better of the play and on review, said his team had more possession and more genuine attempts at the goal, but couldn't put a goal through. "Over the 90 minutes, I genuinely think we deserved to take the three points," he said. "But in the 92nd minute to be behind and still getting a point is definitely positive out of the game. "Altona North were very well organised and they played their home ground well, it was a venue that was lot smaller than ours and it took some time to adjust." Smith said the Vikings created plenty of chances throughout. "We dominated possession, we had 15-16 good chances in the game to their three, we also had a disallowed goal we we felt should have been allowed." "It wasn't a bad performance but it was the performance of a side playing its first competitive match together," he said. "When the game was in the balance a little bit, we lacked a little bit of cheesiness as a group, but that's natural. "I think they were a good side, so it wasn't a bad start, but we weren't scintillating." The Vikings have a big fortnight ahead which includes an Australia Cup match on Wednesday night and league matches to come against Sunbury and Westvale. Westvale beat Sunbury 2-1 in the opening round "I went and watched that match and I thought both sides looked very strong," Smith said. "It's a big start for us, but I think we've got 20 players we can have in the starting line-up which not many in our position can match."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/2b5cc79a-69b8-41c7-b02b-b1eeac112b76.jpg/r229_105_1762_971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg