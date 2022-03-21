news, latest-news,

Ballarat City has its defence to thank for a historic round one victory. Centre-back Nedelko Mitrovic led a second-half of backs-to-the-wall, last-gasp defending that saw City escape with a 1-0 victory against Geelong and open its season with a win for the first time in the club's history. Hometown product Michael Trigger was the hosts' lone goalscorer in his first game in City colours for nearly three years. An innocuous 49th minute freekick from near the sideline bypassed all in the box before beating a flat-footed Geelong keeper to come to rest in the bottom corner. The game's opening stages offered a glimpse at what the new City may look like. The 4-3-3 system from last year remained, though with a new attacking trio. Trigger operated in the centre, often dropping deep to receive the ball and unleash Dominic Swinton and Patrick Karras on the wings. Leighton Lauton, returning to the club after a year with the Western United academy, offered class in the midfield, alongside defensive pivot Shaun Owens and senior debutant Zac Francis. Francis was one of City's best performers in what was his first NPL3 game after graduating from the club's under-17 side last year. There were warning signs, with Geelong allowed to attack with frequency in the first half. City was unable to cut out long balls from defence which sent Geelong's pacey wingers into acres of space. Thankfully for City, the visitors were unable to find the final product, sending cut-backs over the crossbar or wide. Two Geelong free-kicks on the edge of the box drew nervous moments but ultimately asked nothing of City keeper David Carton. The hosts started the second half with renewed vigour. Time brought comfort and soon City troubled Geelong's defence. A rash challenge was the result of sustained pressure, leaving Trigger to break the deadlock. A goal in front, City prioritised defence. Mitrovic was the hosts' best, though was made to run towards his goal too much for his liking. Geelong streamed forward, spending much of the game's latter stages in City's 18-yard box. A desperate lunge stopped most of the visitors' shots, while Geelong's attackers were also guilty of seeking perfection. A golden chance for an equaliser came just before stoppage time, only for Geelong's shot from six yards to meet Carton's outstretched hand. City doesn't have to wait long before its next game, opening its Australia Cup campaign against South Springvale at Morshead Park on Tuesday night. South Springvale opened its Stage League 1 season with a 5-1 win against Bentleigh United at the weekend. It progressed to the fourth round of the national knockout competition with a mammoth 11-0 win against Hampton Park United. City reached the fifth round of the Cup last year, bowing out to Clifton Hill.

