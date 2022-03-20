coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | SUNDAY, MARCH 20 NEW CASES: 99 (down from 140 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 886 (down from 893 yesterday) Ballarat has seen a drop in both new and active cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight Saturday. There were 99 new cases of COVID recorded on Saturday, a decrease of more than 40 from Friday's number. The number of active cases also dropped to 886, a small decline from the 893 cases that were still active on Friday. Elsewhere, Moorabool Shire recorded 40 new cases for a total of 281 active cases, Hepburn reported 11 new cases and 88 active cases, Pyrenees had five new cases and 52 active cases and Golden Plains has 15 new cases and 173 active cases. Victoria recorded 6694 new cases of COVID across the state in the same timeframe, with the state now at 49,921 active cases. Victorians looking to retrain for work in the healthcare sector and other in-demand jobs following the pandemic will be offered subsidised and free TAFE courses. Premier Daniel Andrews said the pandemic had highlighted the importance of skilling for the healthcare sector, as well as causing many people to reconsider their careers. "If you want a job that really matters then now is the time to make a change," he said on Sunday. The announcement came as Victoria recorded another 6694 cases, but no deaths. There are 215 people in hospital and 21 in ICU, with six on ventilation. Some 63.8 per cent of those aged over 18 have received a third vaccine dose. The 10,000 extra TAFE places announced will cost about $61.6 million but won't only be limited to healthcare courses. Victoria offers free training at TAFE for select courses for eligible students including people under 20, unemployed people or those looking to reskill and change careers. About 900 students per year will be able to train at the Kangan Institute's Essendon health hub when it opens in June, with new nursing and pathology simulation labs part of the construction. - with AAP We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

