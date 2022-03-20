Learning tips for smart building and living at Buninyong sustainability expo

news, latest-news,

Two-years-ago Buninyong resident Justin Weyers learnt about sustainable building options at the Smart Building and Living Expo in his town. This year attending the event he and his family are preparing to build their first passive house. "We were looking to build in Buninyong, we didn't know what or how. There were a few stallholders that educated us about how to build better," Mr Weyers said. "We start building in eight weeks, which is a no heating and cooling house, insulation, triple glazed windows, all the stuff that the whole festival is about really." See a gallery of photos from the Smart Building and Living Expo below. Mr Weyers is working with an architect from Creswick and a builder from Napoleons who have never created a passive house before. He said he was motivated to build this way to create a healthy home for his children who have eczema and asthma and to live in a comfortable home. "Overseas they know how to build warm houses. Here, cold houses stay cold. We are building a house that is for the future, for my kids and for me and something to be proud of," Mr Weyers said. The Smart Building and Living Expo attracted hundreds of people to Royal Park in Buninyong on Sunday, enjoying live music, stallholders, food and displays. Community groups including Ballarat Repair Cafe, Tool Library, Ballarat Regional Beekeepers, Leigh Catchment Group and Friends of Buninyong Botanic Gardens showcased volunteering opportunities. Businesses helped educate visitors about sustainable living options, including e-bikes, triple-glazed windows, electric vehicles, solar panels and composting. Peter Camilleri brought his electric Harley Davidson motorcycle to the event and said he thought electric motorbikes would continue to grow in popularity. He purchased the bike about a year ago and has used it as his main form of transport every day. "I love motorbikes and I wanted a good bike. This was what I decided," he said. "I was looking at electric bikes and liked the look and sound of them, there is not much sound. "It has been great, I love it. I have done a fair few ks on it and it is very cheap to run. "Electric motorbikes are addictive and they are really a joy. I think the more people who try them out are going to really see how awesome they are." Dynamite Cycles owner Trent Johnston said he had seen an increased uptake of electric bicycles. "There is no real downside. You can modulate how much power you want or you can ride them with no engine on and pedal it," he said. "It gives you more power and control over your ride." Mr Johnston said many people purchased e-bikes for recreational use, mainly mountain biking or road cycling, but there was more potential for increased uptake for commuter use. "With fuel prices like they are at the moment, I reckon it is going to happen more, which will be a good thing for Australia, but then our cycling infrastructure has to come up to speed with that too," he said. "There are a few things in the pipeline in Ballarat, finishing the Yarrowee trail that comes out to Buninyong and back into town will be fantastic. "That was overdue to be done, so if people want to ride into town they don't have to go on the footpath or the road. "The more that stuff happens, particularly in places like Ballarat, the more we will see that become a viable option for the future." Smart Building and Living Expo director Andrea Mason said the expo was well-received with a big crowd happy to be out enjoying a community event. "Coming out of COVID we really didn't know how people would respond. This is the first big event in Buninyong for quite a long time," she said. "People come here looking for information. I think this event gets people on that journey to change, which is great." Ms Mason noted there was lots of interest in the electric car showcase and solar continued to be a strong interest point. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/c09aab73-5fae-4d7e-9771-76f43123bab4.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg