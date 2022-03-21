news, latest-news,

The 70th Ballarat Begonia Festival drew near-record crowds to the city with a new 10-day format proving popular and restoring confidence in events in a post-pandemic era. An estimated 60,000 people attended the Begonia Festival between the Labour Day long weekend and the festival's conclusion on Sunday, which is said to be in the top three attendance figures, but 'by far the biggest event that the Ballarat region has seen since the pandemic', according to Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney. The record attendance was in 2015 when the festival had a Lego theme, included the world's largest Lego flower and drew 66,000 people over a long weekend. With numbers being taken from the Ballarat Botanical Gardens gates, council estimated about 50,000 people attended the festival over the long weekend, including 7000 at the Begonia Parade itself, while another 10,000 people went through the gates between Tuesday and Sunday. IN OTHER NEWS: The total attendance could be more than the 60,000 that went through the gardens, but it is hard to gauge the number of people coming into the CBD. Cr Moloney said the attendance number was still a massive achievement when council expected half of that number. "I think we were probably expecting numbers more like half of what we actually really have achieved in the end because we were typically expecting a slow return out of COVID, so this is by far the biggest event that the Ballarat region has seen since the pandemic," he said. "I think people were keen to get outside, try being part of events again. What we hope this does is have a flow-on effect that lasts us through winter because as people start to go out, have a good experience, know the pandemic's not over, but you can still have a great day out and be safe, then that gives them confidence to continue on. "What we really want to see now is more people inviting their friends and family to the city because that's where most of our visitation comes from and that's why the confidence of a strong festival like Begonia is so important, because it has that flow-on, multiplying effect throughout the year." This year's Begonia Festival took on a different format, spread over 10 days and two weekends, in an attempt to find a happy medium between the traditional long weekend event and last year's COVID-driven month-long event. Cr Moloney said the new format was successful but work was needed on how to bolster weekday numbers. "Personally, I hope we continue by bookending it with two weekends, but trying to find ways to bolster the weekday attendances. I think that's going to have great potential for us to stay in the medium term," he said. "I'd also love to see us continue to look at completely different ways of presenting the Begonia Festival. As I said, the record one was 2015 with the Lego experience. I'd love to see a nighttime version of the Begonia Festival and that's potentially something we could consider as well." While numbers in the CBD were hard to measure and the economic return would not be seen for two months, Cr Moloney said the festival is believed to have drawn great numbers into the city itself, too. "Anecdotally, most of the cafes and restaurants were run off their feet over the long weekend, in particular. Less so during the week, obviously the numbers drop off a bit during that period, but the long weekend itself was really strong," he said. "A combination of great weather and some good things to do in the city brought a lot of people to Ballarat."

