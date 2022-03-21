Man caught after stealing three vehicles in morning crime spree

news, latest-news,

A Wendouree man has been charged following a crime spree on Sunday morning which involved the theft of three vehicles and a trailer, erratic driving and a burnt out truck. The spree began with the theft of a Toyota 4WD during a burglary at an Old Creswick Road business in Ballarat about 3.15am on March 20, Victoria Police media reveals. Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives believe this car was then used in the burglary and theft of a truck and trailer from a business also on Old Creswick Road about 15 minutes later. The truck was found burnt out on White Swan Road in Invermay about 4.40am. The Toyota and the trailer were then used to steal another vehicle on the Western Highway in Ballan about 6am, police say. Police were called after the Toyota was seen driving erratically through the Ballan township shortly after 8am. Officers used a tyre deflation device on Old Geelong Road which stopped the car and lead to the arrest of a 29-year-old Wendouree man. The man is charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft. He is expected to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday. The trailer and a second stolen vehicle were later found in separate locations in Ballan.

