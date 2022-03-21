Business manager speaks out after being targeted by thieves

news, latest-news,

The manager of a Ballarat business targeted by thieves over the weekend says it is 'disappointing' to be a victim of crime, but he is happy to know one of the offenders has been arrested. The business, which did not wish to be named due to fear of being targeted again, had a company car stolen from a worker's shed and another car and trailer taken from the business premises on Old Creswick Road. "In the more than 30 years we have been running we have never had a vehicle stolen and now we have been hit twice," he said. The manager said the thieves stole a branded company car from a worker's shed at their home on Friday night and attended the business premises late on Saturday and early on Sunday in the stolen car. He said he saw offenders on CCTV footage rummage through vehicles stealing personal belongings and steal another company car and trailer from the business site. "I am really pleased with the way the police handled it. They were here very quickly Sunday morning," he said. "Anyone who gets anything stolen is disappointed, but the police did everything they could and by the sounds of it they have someone in custody." The manager said he understood police found an offender in one of the company vehicles. He said he was expecting the car to be returned at some stage, but was unsure if it was damaged. A second business on Old Creswick Road was also targeted, with thieves stealing a truck and trailer from that site. The Courier understands one of the stolen cars was then used to steal another vehicle on the Western Highway in Ballarat later on Sunday morning. Police were called after the Toyota was seen driving erratically through the Ballan township shortly after 8am. Officers used a tyre deflation device on Old Geelong Road which stopped the car and lead to the arrest of a 29-year-old Wendouree man. The man is charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft and is expected to appear at Ballarat court today. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/83189d5b-2903-43af-826d-855189e73ca8.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg