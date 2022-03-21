coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | MONDAY, MARCH 21 NEW CASES: 107 (up from 99 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 883 (down from 886 yesterday) Ballarat has seen an increase in new cases and a slight drop in active cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday. There were 107 new cases of COVID recorded in Ballarat on Sunday, an increase of eight on Saturday's number. The number of active cases dropped to 883, a small decline from the 886 cases that were still active on Saturday. Elsewhere, Moorabool Shire recorded 24 new cases for a total of 270 active cases, Hepburn reported 10 new cases and 90 active cases, Pyrenees had four new cases and 51 active cases and Golden Plains had 33 new cases and 184 active cases. Meanwhile, the border is opening and New Zealand is shaking up its domestic COVID-19 restrictions, hopeful its deadly Omicron wave is passing. Jacinda Ardern's cabinet is on Monday reviewing mandates, vaccine pass and traffic light systems, with changes to be announced on Wednesday. Restrictions are proving increasingly unpopular in New Zealand, which has persisted with gathering caps, indoor spacing requirements and mask mandates among other rules to stop the virus' spread. Government-issued employment mandates, which affected Kiwis employed in health, aged care, education, defence sectors, as well as the police, are to be severely curtailed. The prime minister also foreshadowed a lessening of reliance on vaccine passes, which restrict the places that unvaccinated Kiwis can visit, including non-essential businesses. "Things like vaccine passes, with a highly vaccinated population ... aren't as critical as they once were for us," she told TVNZ. "They're looking to change those up, and also change up the way we use mandates as well. "Once you've got a first big wave that's come through, it does mean a number of people who have not been vaccinated have now had COVID. It changes up the equation." The changes come as the country suffers through its worst outbreak and loss of lives of the pandemic. Community transmission of the highly contagious Omicron variant was first detected on January 23, leading to huge spikes in cases, hospital admissions and deaths. Prior to the Omicron outbreak, NZ had not recorded more than 100 people in hospital with the virus at any one time. That figure has sat above 900 for eight days and hit a record 1000 on Monday, with 33 people in intensive care, also a record. Health officials also announced nine new deaths - including a person in their 20s. This month, more Kiwis have died with the virus than the rest of the pandemic combined. However, the hospitalisations and deaths are in contrast to the experience of the vast majority of Kiwis who catch it. Most endure mild symptoms, and their biggest complaint is being ordered to isolate with their household for a week. Given the Kiwi experience, many - including the opposition National and ACT parties - believe the time is right to attempt lighter-touch rules. "Kiwis can feel assured we're making careful decisions," Ms Ardern said, who flagged mask mandates would likely stay. The domestic restrictions shake-up comes on top of border changes, as NZ dismantles its quarantine regime. Kiwis are now allowed to return home without a mandatory stay in quarantine, and within weeks so too will Australian travellers and those further abroad. Ms Ardern said government modelling suggested the additional caseload travellers would bring would be manageable. - Australian Associated Press

