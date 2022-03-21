news, latest-news,

Ballarat City's women's side is taking plenty of positives, despite bundling out of the Nike Cup with a 1-0 loss to Barton United. City dominated the game, entering the attacking third with ease, but was left to rue a defensive lapse in the game's dying stages. Barton United broke the deadlock in the 84th minute through Zahra Qurbani before soldifying in defence to withstand a late City charge. City looked a well-polished outfit despite being a month out from the start of its State League 2 campaign. Cobi Wilbert dominated the midfield, while Ruby Mansfield-Lewis and Amy Powell looked a dangerous partnership on the left flank. The goal was the only misstep from an otherwise solid City defence, led by captain Sacchi Rose-Grigg. City starts its season proper on April 24 with its opponent still to be confirmed. At Trekardo Park, Ballarat SC progressed to the fourth round of the Nike Cup, the state knockout competition, with a 2-0 win against Ashburton United. Tayte Fraser broke the deadlock midway through the first half to continue her record of scoring in every Cup match to date. The hosts were able to kill the game in defence, before Alyson Pym capped a solid performance with a 93rd minute goal. Ballarat's Cup run has been nothing short of exemplary, starting with a 6-1 win against Fitzroy three weeks ago. It dispatched Gisborne 10-0 in the second round.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/afd43dcc-2605-4d74-9b7a-e4b16af28228.jpg/r0_130_5472_3222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg