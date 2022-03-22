news, latest-news,

Ballarat still has just two candidates for the federal election, as timelines get tighter for a date to be announced. Labor incumbent Catherine King and United Australia Party candidate Terri Pryse-Smith have announced they'll be running, but Ballarat's Liberal Party executive still has expressions of interest open until Thursday. The federal budget will be announced next week, on March 29, and while council has made its funding priorities clear, it's not expected to be as "splashy" as other years, due to the continued pandemic and natural disaster recovery. READ MORE: Where does Ballarat stand with elections approaching? But time is running out after the budget announcement for a full election campaign, despite some early promises being made by the opposition if elected, including money for a new Sebastopol Senior Citizens' Centre, and to rework how electricity transmission routes are decided following the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project controversy. According to a helpful explainer from the Parliamentary Library, for a full federal election to be held - that is, the House of Representatives and half the Senate, as normal - the final date is May 21. For that date, the election would need to be called 33 days in advance, by April 22 at the latest, with early voting to begin by May 9 - this would also avoid any school holidays or other elections, like last weekend's South Australian vote. La Trobe University associate Ian Tulloch, an expert in regional politics, said even that date will be cutting it fine for new candidates to meet the community. "I think you really need six months, not two months, to become well-known to voters in the electorate - to put yourself out there, to get the media attention, and to get a run in the community, introducing yourself to major interest groups and people in general," he said. "(For Scott Morrison), all the eggs are now in the budget basket, (the federal Liberal Party) need to reset, start again, and run into the campaign proper. "I reckon it'll be May 14 or May 21, I think he'll hold out as long as he can." At this stage, the Liberal Party looks to be cutting its losses in regional seats perceived to be safe Labor seats, and focusing on metropolitan marginal seats, he added. IN THE NEWS "In recent times, the demographic changes in places like Ballarat and Bendigo have gone more toward Labor, and away from the Liberals, and that means it's really, really difficult for the Liberals to targets seats like those, and Geelong as well," he said. "I think one of the structural problems the Liberal Party has in places like Ballarat and Bendigo is a real dearth of high-quality, well-known local candidates to challenge the incumbents, and it's been that way for some time now, and there are a few reasons for that - the membership's getting older, and it's really hard to attract young people, so the party, in a sense, is ossifying." "If you don't pick your candidate until the last minute, like in Bendigo or Ballarat, you've really got no chance." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/761bcd9b-4bdc-4ae8-aad7-49721f4f2e8c.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg