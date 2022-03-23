news, latest-news,

'Bike Ed' programs popular in primary schools to teach children how to ride, should be more common in secondary schools to encourage older children to ride to school, experts say. Woodmans Hill Secondary College PE teacher Jason Hekkema hopes to start a bike ed program at the school to increase the number of students riding. He believes a combination of parental safety concerns, lack of riding confidence in students and a general trend for teens to drop sporting activities is behind the low numbers of students riding. Mr Hekkema estimates around 20 to 30 students ride to Woodmans Hill Secondary College each day with the current bike rack full, but hopes more bike racks will also encourage further students to pedal to school. On Friday the school will take part in Ride2School Day for the third year. "It's been pretty low key but we are trying to build it up ... mostly as an alternative method of transport and to increase their physical activity," Mr Hekkema said. More than 350,000 students across Australia will ride, scoot, skate or walk to school on Bicycle Network's National Ride2School Day on Friday. "Riding to school is free and fun and can also help students perform better in the classroom. Studies have shown students arrive at school energised, alert and more ready to learn," said Bicycle Network general manager of behaviour change Leyla Asadi. Ms Asadi said Bicycle Network was anticipating that participation numbers in 2022 would receive a boost from the increased interest in bike riding during the last two years of the pandemic when many shops around Australia sold out of bikes. Mr Hekkema said there were still a few barriers to getting more students riding to school. "For every school it's probably the same with parents concerned about safety, even though at Woodmans Hill there's good crossing points and traffic lights. Even communicating knowledge of that to parents to let them know that there's a safe way to school from all directions ... is something we want to improve." "But probably the bigger one is students having the confidence to ride their bike to school. I presume there's more kids that own a bike than ride their bike to school so it's about building confidence. "We hope to create a Bike Ed program that will educate students to not only ride a bike, but how to fix one and how to negotiate traffic." In the 1970s 80 per cent of all school children rode or walked to school but now more than two-thirds go by car. IN OTHER NEWS "Our drive to school culture has to change as we face the depressing reality that a child's life expectancy may soon be lower than their parents' for the first time in history," said Bicycle Network chief Craig Richards. Mr Hekkema said there were many benefits about riding to school for students. "Their health gets better as their cardiovascular fitness improves," he said. "You feel better, fresh air and it is stress relieving. Families will save money and improve the environment as you use the car less. "My advice to a parent or student thinking about riding to school for the first time is to think about the safest route, not the shortest way". Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/87c2ba39-e4d6-4770-ace2-25f48facb064.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg