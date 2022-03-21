news, latest-news,

FOUR-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Steve Moneghetti is one of three new appointments to the Athletics Australia board of directors. The Ballarat sporting legend will be joined by Commonwealth Games silver medalist Merrick Howes and former Australia Australia board member Ben Sellenger to its board of directors. The appointments were endorsed last week at a monthly board meeting and come following the retirement of three directors. One of Australia's all-time greatest marathon runners, Moneghetti represented the country at four Olympic Games, four Commonwealth Games and six World Championships. He has run 22 marathons and finished 11th place or higher in 20 of them, notably winning the iconic Berlin Marathon in 1990. Since retiring from competitive running, he has been steadily involved in Australian sport as an experienced board director. He was formerly the Chair of the Victorian Institute of Sport (2001-2010), and has sat on the boards of the Australian Sports Commission (2015-2021) and Commonwealth Games Australia since 2018. He was the Chef de Mission for the Australian Commonwealth Games team for the last three games, and is a life member of Athletics Victoria and Ballarat YCW. Athletics Australia President Jan Swinhoe said the trio bring unique and important skill sets to the board at a transformational time for the organisation. "We are delighted to welcome new directors of such outstanding calibre to the Athletics Australia board," Swinhoe said. "They join a passionate board, all striving to improve the sport we love, together with AA's committed staff and partners. "We're excited to welcome Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist Steve Moneghetti back to the AA family." AA said more than 90 applicants had applied for the positions.

