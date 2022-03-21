news, latest-news,

Kez Glenane has become a familiar face to many at Harris Scarfe's Doveton Street store and has helped many customers over the past decade, but the store has also helped her find her independence. Ms Glenane, who has Down syndrome, has worked at Harris Scarfe for nearly 10 years, starting when the store first opened. With support from the National Disability Insurance Scheme and local employment providers, Ms Glenane has been able to live and work as independently as possible. Funding from the NDIS allows Ms Glenane to live in her own unit, with carers visiting twice a week, and occasionally get her own taxi home after work. Ms Glenane said working at Harris Scarfe has allowed her to make friends and become more independent. "I've got good friends, to have someone like Roma who is a good friend and good boss and she's always making me feel happy when I go to work. I've been working for a long time, for like 10 years," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I guess a part of my job, it's really kind of making some headway for my future, the way I want it to be and the direction I'm going. "It's awesome because I like to be independent, and being tidy." One of Ms Glenane's favourite tasks is folding jeans, with the store's wall of men's jeans her 'pride and joy', but she also helps with visual merchandising and serving customers. Harris Scarfe Ballarat store manager Roma Ford said Ms Glenane brought some life to the store. "She's always ready for a joke and to have fun, she's always smiling and laughing a lot. She loves to laugh," she said. "She approaches customers and asks them if they need help, and then she'll come up and find another staff member and say, 'I've got a customer that needs help', and we'll go over and help and she loves doing that and the customers love it. Customers absolutely love her. "She's been here 10 years and I've never had anyone complain about Kez. They all think that it's fantastic that she's working here. She enjoys coming to work, that's one thing I must say, she loves coming to work." Ms Glenane also works part-time as a member of the Down Syndrome Victoria advisory board and represents Victoria as an employment ambassador for Down Syndrome Australia. Ms Roma said she had noticed Ms Glenane grow and become more independent in the five years they had worked together. "She's getting very independent and going home in taxis now, which is really good. I have noticed she seems to be more independent than she was," she said. "Over the period of five years that I've been here, I've noticed her growth, just in herself to know that she can do bits and pieces herself. You notice that with Kez." Monday, March 21 was World Down Syndrome Day. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/75d9e394-5167-437b-a927-daf2dc4114aa.jpg/r0_108_4032_2386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg