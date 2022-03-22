news, latest-news, mental health, Ballarat, headspace, Ballarat Community Health, young people, suicide risk

Georgia Harraway-Jones only went to a GP to prove to her friends, family and colleagues that she was okay; that nothing was wrong - that she was, contrary to their impressions, fine. But she left that consultation with a diagnosis of anorexia nervosa and depression, among other things. Notwithstanding her diagnosis, denial continued to haunt Georgia and shadow her day-to-day life. "I didn't feel sick and I didn't think anything was wrong," she said. Yet, as her condition deteriorated, so too did the arthritic grip of her denial. In time, Georgia found herself inhabiting a yawning abyss, torn between both wanting to recover and not wanting to recover - wondering, instead, "how painful it would be to end it all". "I honestly thought I was a burden and that everyone would be better off without me," she said. "When I was sick with anorexia, I lost so much more than weight. I lost friends, health, employment, education, my will to live, my independence. "I lost myself." READ MORE Five years on, and with the clinical clarity only retrospection can afford, Georgia identified the day she received her diagnosis as the beginning of her "non-linear" journey to recovery. Speaking at the book launch of Share These Stories - a powerful anthology of 30 individual stories of people with lived experience of mental health disorders published by headspace Ballarat and funded by the Victorian government - Georgia said her story and others in the book showed recovery was possible. "[The stories] also normalise the nonlinear nature of recovery - that lapses and re-lapses are often part of someone's recovery journey," she said. "So, I hope that my story helps others to commit to making that choice to recover and to keep making that choice over and over again." Monday's publication of Share These Stories comes one year after the tabling of the Royal Commission's damning report into Victoria's mental health system, described - in the report - as crisis-driven and ill-adapted to meet the crescendo of need manifesting within the community. It also marks two years since the pandemic introduced an unheralded level of uncertainty, disruption and social isolation into the lives of many, placing unprecedented pressure on a mental health system already on its knees and fracturing - once and for all - that outdated notion mental health challenges belong to the periphery of society. The results of recent research revealed that nearly one in two people aged 25 and over today are experiencing poor mental health. And for people aged 16-24, the situation was even more dire, with mental health issues affecting a staggering four in five people in that age group. To that extent, the publication of Share These Stories as an invaluable resource couldn't be more timely. Like hundreds, if not thousands, of others before and after her, Georgia's experience of the state's mental health system was less than optimal. "As I struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts in 2020, I was often too sick for community care but not sick enough for acute hospital care," she said. "And I also found outpatient support was quite lacking - where I'd leave hospital and have no support in the community and then relapse - it was just a revolving door. "I hope my story helps inform policy that helps to fix that." It's a sentiment shared by Sean Duffy, chief executive of Ballarat Community Health - which operates headspace Ballarat, who said policymakers stood to gain a great deal from people's lived experience of the system. "[Share These Stories] is much more than a collection of stories - it gives us new insights into the mental health journey that has opened our eyes to some of the gaps in the system across our town and our region," he said. "The findings of the [royal] commission gives us an opportunity now to elevate the voice of those with lived experience and use their messages...to shape the way we support and deliver services into the future." Headspace Ballarat project manager Andy Penny, who spearheaded Share These Stories, said he too hoped the resource would inform policy reform and practice at an executive level and thereby ensure a more resilient mental health system for all people. "Your journeys will change," he said, speaking to the 30 authors who contributed to Share These Stories. "I hope they're always changing for the better, but if they're not, I hope you have a mental health system that supports you. "And this resource, I hope, is pivotal in providing that support." Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison said the Victorian government was in the process of implementing 65 out of 74 recommendations made by the royal commission, investing a record $3.8 billion in mental health in the last budget. "The royal commission outlined a vision of a mental health and wellbeing system that puts people at the heart of the mental health system reform and design," Ms Addison said. "At the heart of this reform is the embedded expertise and voices of people with lived experience - consumers, carers, families. "We do have an enormous reform agenda [but] we know the only way to realise the vision of the royal commission is to build [a new system] in partnership with consumers, families and parents." Much like Georgia's road to recovery, the pathway to reform of the mental health system will be long, imperfect and marked by difficulty. But thanks to the courage shown by people like Georgia, the royal commission's vision will be that much easier to achieve. 