Recovery after exercise: should I freeze?

It is normal to feel fatigued and sore after vigorous exercise or sport. Often the muscle soreness after a workout is at its greatest 24 to 48 hours after exercise and could persist for several days. Fatigue and soreness are caused by different muscle contraction types. The culprit that causes muscle fatigue is constant muscle shortening (concentric contractions) that initiate limb movement. Concentric contractions need to overcome gravity. During a 30-minute run a person may contract their leg muscles 4500-5400 times depending on if stride-rate is 150 or 180 times a minute. The sensation of fatigue is normally limited to the exercise bout and subsides once a person rests. The culprit for soreness is constant-muscle lengthening (eccentric contractions) rather than muscle shortening. Eccentric contractions enable lower the limb and are assisted by gravity. The forces generated by eccentric contractions are greater than concentric contractions as lowering the limbs has the additional effect of gravity. The high forces generated during eccentric contractions can cause small breaks in the micro-structures of muscle that results in inflammation and swelling. The swelling and fluid accumulation causes soreness as the fluid compresses against the nerves that activate the brains pain centres. Sports that involve running cause a relatively high level of muscle damage as lowering the leg in the recovery phase requires eccentric contractions. Lifting heavy weights causes the greatest muscle damage as the compounded effects of gravity and the load are extreme. Cycling and swimming do not require eccentric contractions as the motion is tangential to gravity. Therefore, cycling and swimming induces far less muscle soreness 48 hours after working out than running or weights. Running has the additional whammy of the ground forces generated through the body from foot strike. Consequently, many recreationally active people and athletes look to recovery strategies to help facilitate muscle recovery and reduce pain. A popular method of recovery is cryotherapy, the practice of applying something cold to the body after a workout. The rationale for immersing the body in cold water is to reduce muscle tone to stimulate muscle relaxation, slow nerve conduction velocity to restrict pain. The combination of cold and water pressure may reduce blood flow to the immersed limbs and swelling within them. The literature generally indicates cold water immersion is superior to rest (passive recovery) or hot-water immersion (35°C). Immersion of the legs in water at 11-15°C for 10-15 min is more likely to reduce muscle soreness and the inflammatory biomarkers in blood compared to hot water immersion after a workout. Compared to hot water immersion, cold immersion provides the greatest benefit for recovery of sprint performance, and smaller benefits for recovery of endurance, jump performance and strength. An even more extreme method of recovery is dry-air cryotherapy. This involves people exposing their whole body or aching muscles to pulsing refrigerated air or gas between 30°C and 140°C for several minutes. But does cold-water immersion and dry-air cryotherapy have a genuine physiological effect or is it all just in the head! The problem plaguing cryotherapy studies are they often do not acknowledge the placebo effect. The thought of a potential beneficial effect by the participants in recovery studies may result in a perceived benefit without having a genuine physiological benefit. Two studies from the UK resolved the issue of the placebo effect by comparing cold water immersion and cryotherapy to a placebo on recovery after either completing a marathon or a heavy load resistance workout. The studies found no beneficial effect of cold exposure on recovery of performance or biomarkers associated with inflammation to a marathon or a heavy load resistance workout compared to the placebo. The placebo groups were given a pill and were told it contained "special amino acids" that enhance muscle gains. The pill contained corn-starch, a substance that has no effect on muscle gains. There is accumulating evidence that in fact cryotherapy may be counter-productive to strength and muscle mass gains after a resistance-training workout. Several studies have shown that cold water immersion suppresses the various molecular factors that result in the increase in muscle size. A study from the University of Queensland showed that immersing the whole-body in cold water after each workout over a 3 month reduced the potential gain in muscle mass and strength significantly. Cold-water immersion may help with recovery and perception of soreness from acute exercise compared to doing nothing at all or hot water immersion. But remember it may just be a case of mind over matter rather than a genuine physiological effect. If your goal is to become stronger and more muscular, steer away from freezing yourself after a workout. Focus your recovery on good nutrition, sleep, and mental health. Brendan O'Brien (PhD) is a senior lecturer in Exercise Physiology at Federation University Australia and an advocate of physical activity for health. Mr Leo Bell is an accredited clinical exercise physiologist and PhD candidate at Federation University Australia.

