A number of planned burns are currently taking place across the region, both in forests and on farms. The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has this week ignited a number of burn-offs across the wider Ballarat region. These include a 210-hectare planned burn on Daylesford-Osborne Road, a designated asset protection zone. "Planned burning is applied to reduce radiant heat and ember attack from bushfires close to communities, assets, critical infrastructure and industries. "This 210 hectare burn will take place on public land only and the aim is to provide the highest level of protection to life, property and community assets around townships including Daylesford and surrounding communities. "We understand that smoke from planned burns may cause concern for some people, but we are taking every opportunity to burn while conditions allow and it is safe to do so," a DELWP spokesperson said. Another planned burn in an asset protection zone is also underway at Daylesford - a 50-hectare burn on Daylesford - Ajax Road. Another planned burn on Ballarat-Tambo Road - a 30-hectare burn in a bushfire management zone - is currently being patrolled. It was ignited to "develop a fuel reduced area to the north of Invermay and surrounding areas". The spokesperson said "planned burning is used to break up the landscape, slowing the spread of bushfires, and providing opportunities for our firefighters to undertake successful back burning operations during bushfire response". Meanwhile, some farmers across the region are also conducting stubble burns on their properties after obtaining permits to burn-off during the fire danger period. The fire danger period is expected to end in May in Ballarat and surrounding areas. To find out when and where planned burns are happening near you, go to or sign up at www.vic.gov.au/plannedburns or call 1800 226 226. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/9250f94f-5113-45a5-975b-c3c40673c33e.jpg/r74_0_3007_1657_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg