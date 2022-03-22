Orchestra returns with uplifting tribute to beleaguered Ukraine

news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Symphony Orchestra's first concert of the year featured a program of popular classics, designed for comfort and familiarity, as audiences start to return to live music after the uncertainty, challenges and disappointments of the last two years. With conductor Mark Shiell returning to the orchestra the performance was precise, enthusiastic and had an emphasis on the sheer enjoyment of music. The large audience in the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts last Sunday were thoroughly entertained by music mostly from 19th century Europe. Two sparkling movements from Bizet's "Carmen" suite contrasted perfectly with Grieg's "Morning Mood", from his incidental music for the play Peer Gynt. There was a dramatic rendition of Mendelssohn's "Hebrides" Overture, while the "Blue Danube" waltz of Johann Strauss maintained its popular appeal. The First and Fourth "Pomp and Circumstance" marches of Elgar brought a true sense of occasion while Rimsky-Korsakoff's "Dance of the Tumblers" provided a light-hearted finale. After discussion with the orchestra members at the final rehearsal it was decided to replace Russian composer Glinka's patriotic overture "From the Life for the Tsar" with the Ukraine National Anthem, a decision which was very well received by the audience. IN THE NEWS The significance and power of music, experienced for example not so long ago with the solo 'cellist performing in the street at Sarajevo during the Bosnia-Serbia crisis, highlights the central role that music plays in the human condition, especially in raising the human spirit.

