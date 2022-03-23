Hepburn Shire appoints its first LGBTIQA+ committee

news, latest-news,

Hepburn Shire Council has appointed its first LGBTIQA+ committee to advise council on ensuring inclusion, equality and diversity in decision making. Councillors voted to endorse the appointment of six representatives to the committee last week, after the ChillOut Festival weekend which drew thousands of people to the region to celebrate queer country pride. The advisory committee will identify issues of concern within the community, come up with solutions and share them with council. Max Primmer, Belinda Brain, Dean Whelan, Ian McKnight, Lyall Brooks and Tass Mousaferiadis were appointed to the committee during a council meeting last week. Cr Don Henderson congratulated community members for stepping forward to support council to improve LGBTIQA+ inclusion and diversity. "That is what committee's do, they give advice, sometimes in areas we are not so sure of and that's why we have a committee," he said. "I hope we might be able to expand that to make it even more representative of the people we are trying to get advice from." A second round of expressions of interest will be opened to invite more community members to join the committee, with between eight and ten community members needed to form a full team. A council report raised limited diversity in the six applicants as an issue, with a lack of younger representatives and only female applicant. "We are keen to get a little bit more diversity on the committee," Cr Tessa Halliday said during the meeting last week. The LGBTIQA+ committee was first proposed in February 2021, with a resolution passed to form the committee during the June council meeting. "The aim of the LGBTIQA+ Advisory Committee is to provide council with advice and information on inclusion, access and equity issues for the LGBTIQA+ community," an officer's report said. Cr Halliday said the people who had nominated for the committee were fantastic representatives of the community. "I think this is a wonderful thing for Hepburn Shire to establish and I am excited to be a part of it," she said. The community members were appointed to the advisory committee for a minimum four-year term. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/b83bd713-8707-4df9-aeb9-228da1b4d1b2.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg