Finding child care places in Creswick, Daylesford and Ballan is tougher than almost anywhere else in Victoria a new study has found. With few child care centres in the towns, despite increasing population, Victoria University's Mitchell Institute think tank have declared the towns "child care deserts" after calculating child care accessibility across Australia. In Creswick, Daylesford and Ballan there were 6.2 children for every child care place, second only to Loddon/Elmore in the state's north which had 32 children per place. Families in Maryborough and the Pyrenees face similar issues finding child care for their youngsters, with 4.5 places per child compared to 2.29 in Ballarat. The Deserts and oases: How accessible is childcare in Australia? report found more than 86 per cent of the Creswick/Daylesford/Ballan population lived in a 'child care desert' or populated areas where there are more than three children per child care place. The figure was two third for those living in Maryborough-Pyrenees and 10 per cent in Ballarat. "In rural and regional areas, child care deserts may mean a total absence of services, or it may mean there are too few places available to meet the potential demand. The impact of this means families may need to travel a lot further to access child care," said the report's lead author Dr Peter Hurley. "Unlike schools, the early learning sector is made up of for-profit businesses and not-for-profit providers." Areas with less access to child care also have lower levels of workforce participation for mothers of young children, and the report found improving access to child care made economic sense by boosting women's workforce participation, helping families, employers and the economy. Economic modelling shows investment in early learning largely pays for itself as governments receive more tax from greater female workforce participation. While there is a boom in child care centres newly opened or being built across Ballarat, there are far fewer underway in surrounding towns despite population growth particularly over the past two years. The report found child care centres were concentrated in the wealthiest suburbs, particularly in Melbourne. Dr Hurley said the research showed providers were not only establishing services where there was greater demand, but where they were likely to make greater profits. IN OTHER NEWS "Our research shows that the most expensive child care in Australian cities is also in suburbs with more child care places, suggesting there is an incentive for providers to open in wealthier areas where families can afford to pay higher fees." "For many regional towns, Australia's policy approach to early learning results in a complete absence of provision, especially for towns with a population of less than 1500 people," Dr Hurley said. "These are not thin markets but rather an absence of a market as the current policy settings mean it is not viable for providers to offer child care." Early childhood experts say quality early learning sets children up for success as they transition to school. "It is children from disadvantaged backgrounds who benefit the most, but our research shows these children are the ones most likely to live in an area with a shortage of child care places," Dr Hurley said.

