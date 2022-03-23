news, latest-news,

Parents of toddlers with speech difficulties will be trained to help build their children's language skills thanks to support from corporate golfers. While the golf course and toddler talk don't seem to have much in common, participants in Adroit Insurance & Risk's corporate golf day on April 1 will directly help Ballarat Health Services fund speech intervention for vulnerable families. The It Takes Two To Talk program equips parents with the skills to help their child learn to talk but it is expensive to access privately and until now it has been difficult to access through the public system. BHS speech pathologist Anne McCrum said language delays were evident from around two years of age and early intervention was needed to ensure children's development did not lag. "This is a program for very young children, around two years of age, who are late to talk and have a language delay. The program works with parents of these children to build their capacity to help their child to learn to talk and learn to communicate. "At two years of age typically children are learning to talk quite rapidly so it's important to try to get to them in that time so they don't fall behind their peers, which can also have a flow-on effect to other areas of their development like social, behavioural and emotional skills. "We are aware there's considerable demand in this particular region in Ballarat and we know that the number of developmentally vulnerable children in Ballarat is more than double stage average in some of our suburbs, and we believe that's mirrored in the broader region of Grampians Health," Ms McCrum said. BHS clinical manager speech pathology Acushla Thompson said speech pathologists throughout the Grampians region will also be trained in the program. With a limited number of speech pathologists in the region, she said the It Takes Two To Talk program training parents to help their children was vital. "We are looking at supporting the region more broadly with this program, building capacity in speech pathologists who provide it. We know that if you extrapolate out from Ballarat in to the Grampians region we have a number of really vulnerable kids, no speech pathology at the moment in Ararat and only very limited access in Stawell," she said. IN OTHER NEWS It will be the third date for the golf day, which was first organised in 2020 but cancelled twice because of COVID. "After a tumultuous couple of years, we're excited to once again partner with Ballarat Health Services-part of Grampians Health, to recommence our Charity Golf Day," said Adroit Insurance & Risk Ballarat managing principle Damon Edwards. "The It Takes Two to Talk speech pathology program, with its focus on supporting children and their families to establish and improve communication, is an important initiative which goes a long way to ensuring children are best prepared to enter their schooling journey." There are still places for golfers to take part in the charity event. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/0cb8abe7-fc6a-4b56-8a14-420f5cf71377.JPG/r0_409_5472_3501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg