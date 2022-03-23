news, latest-news,

An idea to make public transport free statewide for a month while petrol prices remain sky-high may not encourage people to jump back on Ballarat's bus network. The idea, from the Victorian Greens, is to encourage more people to leave their cars at home, as petrol prices continue to rise amid global conflict and supply issues. The state government confirmed to other media cost of living issues are "being looked at very closely", but did not confirm whether this option could be on the cards. READ MORE: Ballarat bus network: Still no action on network review According to The Age, the Greens estimate a month of free public transport would cost about $75 million. In regional areas, where petrol prices are severely affecting residents and businesses, a month of free transport could particularly help commuters on V/Line trains, according to the Ballarat Public Transport Users Association convenor Ben Lever, but it may not do much more than that. SEE THE CURRENT BALLARAT BUS NETWORK HERE: "It probably won't drive a significant shift of people out of their cars and onto the buses - particularly in a regional city like Ballarat where the service levels are so poor," he said. "Regional bus fares are already quite cheap, at $2.40 for a single ticket or $4.80 for a daily - and this figure hasn't gone up for about eight years, unlike V/Line and Metro fares which have risen faster than inflation for most of that period. READ MORE: Ballarat bus network: Usage data reveals how many people are actually riding buses | INTERACTIVE GRAPH, MAP "What's deterring people isn't the price, it's that the system currently doesn't meet their needs - it's too slow and indirect, it's too infrequent, it shuts down too early in the evenings, or all of the above. "If the bus doesn't go where you want to go, when you want to go there, it doesn't matter if it's free - you'll still have to drive." Mr Lever has been among several vocal advocates demanding the bus network in Ballarat is fully revised, and he noted that while major upgrades may not be able to happen "overnight", but work done now could better prepare the city for further interruptions. IN THE NEWS "We have no way of knowing when the sanctions on Russia will end, nor when the next geopolitical issue will cause prices to go back up again, so there's no reason for us not to start that process now - particularly since the Ballarat community has been calling for these improvements for years anyway," he said. "In the shorter term, it would be great to see pop-up cycle lanes all across Ballarat, using the City of Ballarat's Cycling Action Plan as a guide - giving more people a way to safely and comfortably get around by bike. Unlike the bus improvements, this could happen in a matter of days with cheap, temporary barriers that could be progressively made more permanent over the coming months." A state government spokesperson did not respond to a direct question about making public transport free, but noted in a statement regional bus fares have not increased in seven years.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/cc612931-545b-426f-bfe1-8f483add71b1.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg