Illegal dumping in bushland around Ballarat is a problem that never seems to stop, despite police blitzes and extra surveillance. Often it's up to volunteers to put in the hard work and remove all the rubbish - that's where the Eureka 4WD Club Ballarat comes in, organising a clean up the bush weekend around Nerrina and the White Swan Reservoir. Club representative Ash Mabbitt said it was about looking after "our own backyard" - it was particularly concerning to see large amounts of industrial waste and potentially asbestos being dumped in the bush. READ MORE: Meet the Yarrowee River keeper: the quiet revolutionary "We did one a couple of years back and pulled out six full eight-metre skip bins - we're hoping that won't happen again, but we're going back in to do another one, because obviously this is a fairly renowned dumping area," he said. "This is our own backyard, the whole idea is we want to look after it - we want to keep the access to these areas, we four-wheel-drive and we play in these areas, so we want to keep them clean and keep DELWP and Parks Victoria happy, because we have to go through them to do this, so they've given us their blessing to go ahead. "It's looking after your own area and putting your hand up to say yep, we can do that." IN THE NEWS The club's invited other community organisations and Scout groups to join, and anyone else can also put their hand up to help out too. There'll be food available on the day, with bins provided by White Swan Reservoir contractor Veolia. The event runs from 8.30am until 5pm Saturday, and weather-permitting, on Sunday as well, with participants to meet up at 105 Clarkes Road. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/a475b5ed-532a-4cdd-bf16-7c57201f5ae3.jpg/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg