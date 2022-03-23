news, latest-news,

Ballarat Grammar School will be celebrating World Piano Day this weekend, with two events on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th March respectively. For the piano-curious, Saturday's event - running from 10am-4pm at the Anglican Cathedral Synod Hall - will be open for anyone to come and try out playing the instrument. Ballarat Grammar piano teacher Bronislaw Sozanski said it was the first time running a come-and-try event, and it was open to all in the community. "I've noticed over the years that when you give students, particularly young kids, a chance to sit and play the piano in an informal situation, they really get enthusiastic," he said. "It's just a matter of enjoying the piano and having a bit of fun." At 2pm, a piano technician will open the piano to demonstrate how it works. Attendees of Sunday's event, Piano for Pleasure, will enjoy three Ballarat Grammar Pupils, Lewis Clark, Travis Wang and Hannah Cao, perform piano classics suited to their different age groups. Mr Sozanski said the event would have a very interesting program. "Music touches us very closely at all levels, and it can be just entertainment, and it can also be incredibly stirring," he said. Piano for Pleasure is part of a long-running series of student performances, and will run for one hour. The official World Piano Day is March 29, the 88th day of the year - representing the 88 keys on a modern piano. Both events are free, however there will be an opportunity to make a donation towards the Cathedral Music Foundation.

