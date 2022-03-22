Guy Pearce sells secluded bush retreat in regional Victoria

news, latest-news, property, celebrity, victoria, regions, real estate, actor

Actor Guy Pearce has offloaded his country Victoria property for $70,000 more than he paid for it less than a year ago. 311 Camerons Lane, Beremboke sold for $1.27 million in early March, according to records. The property is located between Geelong and Ballan in Victoria and was purchased by Pearce in April 2021 for $1.2 million. It had been listed with a guide of between $1.05 million and $1.15 million by Christine Lewis of Belle Property Daylesford. Ms Lewis said that multiple parties had competed for the property. IN OTHER NEWS: "It was acquired by a discerning professional who fell in love with the views and the architectural integrity of the Peter McIntyre design," Ms Lewis said. "They are looking forward to enjoying this tranquil and stunning abode," she added. Given the property was purchased during the height of the COVID-19 "tree change frenzy" and was re-listed into a different market, where rising rates were weighing on buyers' minds, the price represented a strong result. "My client was delighted with the outcome," she said. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property, built to designs by architect Peter McIntyre, features views of the Brisbane Ranges and the You Yangs. The house is made up of three 'modules': the main house (module 1), home to lounge, kitchen and a bedroom; the 'bed house' (module 2), where the master bedroom and a kitchenette can be found; and the cottage, home to additional bedrooms and a sunken lounge. This layout meant that it could be used as a single residence or three separate, self-contained accommodation offerings, according to the listing. Though born in the United Kingdom, Mr Pearce has a close connection to regional Victoria, having grown up in Geelong and attended Geelong College. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

