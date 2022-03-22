news, latest-news,

Ballarat City's perfect opening week continues, the young side progressing to the fifth round of the Australia Cup with a 3-0 victory against South Springvale on Tuesday night. The hosts controlled the game from the start, continuing its defensive surety from Sunday's league win, while bringing a freedom in attack that has evaded the side in recent times. A goalmouth scramble brought an opener midway through the first half, before goals to Ronaldino and Denelson Salvatore in the second capped a dominant night out. The win was City's biggest ever in the national knockout competition and its biggest win in all competitions in over four years. The hosts' success was born from its structure. WATCH: BALLARAT CITY DRAWS BEST FROM OPPOSITION KEEPER A deeper centre-forward allowed greater space for influential midfielder Leighton Lauton to dribble into and feed pacey wingers, Patrick Karras and Alphonso Mahindo. Karras and Mahindo continually beat the defensive line in the first half, drawing the best from South Springvale's keeper. Despite the attackers' dominance, City's opener came by surprise. A scuffed corner was clawed out from the near post, before getting lost in a mass of players. After pinballing between shins, the ball looped into the back of the net. City's second was much cleaner and a sign of an attacking unit high on confidence. WATCH: CITY'S MICHAEL TRIGGER COMES CLOSE WITH FREE-KICK Karras beat his man by the sideline with pace and skill before driving to the byline and delivering an inch-perfect ball to a grateful Denelyson Salvatore near the six-yard box. The third was largely a consolation. South Springvales search for goals in the dying minute's left plenty of freedom for City's front three. A breakaway down the right ended with a Ronaldino Salvatore a tap-in and a historic win. City travels to Nunawading for this weekend's NPL3 clash.

