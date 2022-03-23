news, latest-news,

New upgrades to a popular and much-loved regional garden that attracts thousands of visitors each year are underway. Wombat Hill Botanic Gardens in Daylesford is undergoing work to secure its future as an asset for locals and tourists, with a water feature and improved pathways key parts of the project. Glass refurbishments to the Alf Headland Conservatory and a makeover for the 1930s art deco toilets will also be completed. The heritage-listed gardens have been a staple of Daylesford's attractions for more than 150 years and were developed during Victoria's Gold Rush. Improved pathways through the upgrade will allow for better access to the gardens, with stone steps recently completed. An eye-catching water feature is being installed in the day basin area. The focus of the works is the central precinct of the main arrival point. Improvements will be made to the Pioneer Memorial Tower. The gardens upgrade project is funded by a $500,000 Victorian Government Regional Infrastructure Fund grant, $188,000 from Hepburn Shire Council and $200,000 from Friends of Wombat Botanic Gardens. Regional Development Minister and Macedon MP Mary-Anne Thomas visited the site last week to see progress. The project is on track for completion at the end of 2022. It is a key part of the Hepburn Shire Council's Wombat Hill Botanic Gardens Landscape Master Plan, which was adopted in 2017 to guide the gardens for the next 20 years. The plan aims to protect the gardens' 19th century heritage while ensuring it is equipped with modern facilities to meet the needs of locals and visitors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/fb43f7f1-16a8-4a94-886b-5c5fde7b8330.jpg/r0_244_4806_2959_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg