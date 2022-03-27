'The great resignation' brings skilled workers back to Ballarat

news, latest-news,

More people are choosing to ditch the long commute and look for jobs closer to home, bringing an influx of highly skilled workers to Ballarat businesses. The pandemic forced many people to re-evaluate their lives and priorities leading to the so-called post-COVID "great resignation" as workers change jobs to better suit the lives they want to lead. A silver lining of this societal change, and the booming number of people making a tree-change to regional Victoria, is a wider pool of workers applying for jobs. In recent months Cafs has seen more well-qualified applicants for jobs they previously had difficulty filling - local people who were previously commuting to Melbourne, Geelong and other areas but looking for something closer to home. "When COVID was obviously out and about and with all the restrictions we struggled with some hard-to-fill roles, but this year it seems like people have thought about what's important to them, being closer to home, and we are seeing that benefit," said Cafs executive manager of people and engagement Robyn Clark. "We struggled with some hard to fill roles but now we've got applications, quality applicants and more than one for those roles now." Ms Clark said many people living in Ballarat but working elsewhere who had school-aged children were realising they no longer had the flexibility they needed to juggle work and family life. "It's a long commute, and now if you have children gone are the days where you could send them to school with a sniffle or cold. If you've got children who go to school in Ballarat and you work in Melbourne your need for flexibility is greater in case you have to pick the kids up if they get sick ... the reality is family life has become really different." Ms Clark herself has taken on the job at Cafs closer to her home near Dunnolly. Previously she commuted more than six hours a day to a job in Fairfield because the commute plus eight to 10 hours a work "doesn't leave much room for life". Cafs learning and development lead Jen Condon moved to Ballarat in late 2019 and was commuting two hours each way to work at Save the Children on the other side of the city. "I was totally ok with the commute but I had just had a baby and for my family I wanted to be closer to home. Save the Children would have let me work from home every day but I wanted to be in my community working with people who are also local and working at a community-based organisation as I thought it was such a good way to cement myself in to Ballarat," Ms Condon said. With no family in Ballarat, she was also aware that, once her daughter starts child care, she would be two hours away if there was a problem. The decision to move to Ballarat pre-pandemic was a "no brainer" for Ms Condon and her husband. "I grew up in a city in Canada a similar size to Ballarat and we had lived in Melbourne for 10 years. While Ballarat is more expensive now, a couple of years ago it was quite affordable and we wanted to buy a house so it was either live in the outer suburbs of Melbourne or go further in to a city we had spent time in and buy a house while being in a great city rather than an outer suburb. "When everything happened with COVID we were stuck in a nice, decent sized property in Ballarat rather than stuck working in a dark apartment." IN OTHER NEWS Her social worker colleague Lynn Banks is an even newer arrival to Ballarat, coming up to her first anniversary of living in the city next month after deciding to make a "green change" and move from Melbourne. After she moved to Ballarat she took a three-month contract in Footscray and initially enjoyed the commute but eventually found herself sleep-deprived and longing to make social connections through work in hre new home. "I like work because it's a really good social network and a good way to get to know people and a new place," she said. "I made a lot of friends in Footscray but they live in Melbourne so come the weekend we could never socialise together ... whereas here you can have a coffee, go to a movie, take the dog for a walk. "The benefit is now I get eight or nine hours of sleep a night so I'm energised, I work with local people, talk about local topics, there's more of a social network and ... as a newcomer to Ballarat I'm much more settled and stable in the community."

