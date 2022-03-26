comment,

Regular readers of these pages will be aware that the next stage of Ballarat Link Road is a priority project for the City of Ballarat. We see it as key to our city's continued liveability and economic prosperity and that's why council is advocating to state and federal governments to fund it. What may be less well-known is this project has been central to planning for Ballarat's transport, population, industrial and employment needs since the mid-2000s. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. Successive City of Ballarat councils have endorsed the vision for the Link Road, while planning and delivery of its initial stages was funded by the Victorian government. In March 2007, the Ballarat Road Transport Strategy was finalised. It described a future western arterial to connect the Sunraysia Highway in the north with the Midland Highway in the south - what would become known as the Ballarat Link Road - as "the new road seen as being most necessary by 2031". RELATED COVERAGE: Commissioned by council and VicRoads to plan for our city's long-term road transport requirements, the Ballarat Road Transport Strategy was informed by extensive community and stakeholder consultation. Back then, Ballarat was home to about 87,000 people, and projections at the time suggested we would have 115,000 residents by 2031. In the years since, Ballarat's growth rate has consistently outstripped that of regional Victoria. In fact, our city's population is forecast to reach 115,800 this year, nine years ahead of predictions. That means the need for the next stages of the Ballarat Link Road to move people and freight quickly and safely around the city and the region is even more urgent. Importantly, this was not a project conceived in isolation from other initiatives for the city's future. In fact, plans for the development of the Link Road in the late 2000s and early 2010s coincided with the initial stages of delivery of the Ballarat West Growth Area and the Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ). A lack of road connectivity between the two Ballarat West precincts meant there was a pressing need for investment in a major arterial road - a link road - to underpin these developments. The Ballarat Link Road is a key element to support the efficient movement of freight to and from businesses at BWEZ, address connectivity needs of the Ballarat West residential population, and to remove pressure from the existing local road network. Ahead of the 2010 Victorian state election, both major parties recognised this need and promised support for stage one of the Ballarat Link Road. Funding was delivered by the Victorian government in 2011 and 2012, which supported the planning and construction of stage one in several sub-stages. Link Road stage one was completed by 2018, which coincided with the first round of tenants becoming established at BWEZ, and the development of Lucas and the western part of Alfredton. The delivery of the remaining stages of Ballarat Link Road is the next logical step in the realisation of the vision and planning over the past 15 years. There are several compelling reasons why this is the case. Firstly, the next stage of Ballarat Link Road will support critical near-term developments at Ballarat West Employment Zone. These include the BWEZ Freight Hub, the construction of Liberator Drive to connect BWEZ to Ballarat Airport and facilitate the construction of the Airport north-south runway extension, and the Acacia Ballarat residential development of BWEZ. Just as importantly, the next stage of the Ballarat Link Road will support the substantial residential growth in the Ballarat West Growth Area suburbs like Winter Valley, Lucas, and Alfredton, ensuring a faster and safer commute for residents. Current projections for 2031 tell us we will have 135,440 people living in our municipality - 20,000 more than was anticipated in 2007. Many of those residents will live in our city's western suburbs, near the route planned for the Ballarat Link Road. In the next five years, 16,000 people are expected to make their homes in these suburbs. Link Road will help reduce road congestion and travel times for residents in the area. Finally, the project will also benefit our broader road network. In addition to improved connectivity across the city and the surrounding regions, the next stage of the Ballarat Link Road will improve travel times and safety by reducing the number of heavy vehicles travelling through central Ballarat roads. In late 2021, we asked Ballarat residents for their views on the next stage of the Ballarat Link Road project through an online survey. Of the 144 responses received, 83 per cent viewed the project as a high priority. As was recognised back in 2007, and by governments and Ballarat councils since, this project is vital to the continued liveability and prosperity of Ballarat. That remains the case today, and it is why we continue to advocate for the full delivery of Ballarat Link Road.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/008d1463-6a4e-49a1-8644-582d2aee61d0.jpg/r2_258_5037_3103_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg