Sebastopol, Webbcona set for BHBR grand final showdown

TWO teams that have taken two completely different paths, but both will come together as one on Saturday for the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Premier grand final at City Oval. Sebastopol, a model of consistency all season, a powerhouse club built to win premiership, versus the boom team of season 2021-22, Webbcona, which has won through with four straight wins who is looking to end a frustrating premiership drought. Webbcona skipper Matt Blackburn said to see the club back in the title race was a testament to everyone associated with it. "There's a lot of good feeling around the club we can do things in coming years," he said. "It would be massive for the club to be able to win it, we've been a bit flat the past few years and haven't got a lot of wins on the board, but it would be great to see the premier side get up. "Our last grand final was division two, five or six years ago, it's been a long time for all of us, it would mean everything." The two sides have met twice this season with Sebastopol coming out on top in both encounters, but both came down to the final end. In round 7, Webbcona won two of the three rinks, but Sebastopol hung on for a 59-57 win. It was almost an identical situation in round 16 with Webbcona again prevailing in two rinks, but going down in the overall score 53-50. To make it through to the big dance, Webbcona has done it the hard way, winning two cut-throat finals, the first a 15-1 success over Buninyong, and the second an clean-sweep in the preliminary final against Victoria. The form is undeniable, but it will face a big test against Sebastopol which earned last weekend off after a 60-52 win over Victoria in the qualifying final. Sebastopol skipper Murray Gannon said the confidence was high in the group having earned a week off during the finals. "Both teams match up very well I think because we both have aggressive skippers, it'll be a good match," he said. "There's no real tactics, you take a really good look at the scoreboard at about end 17 and see where things are at, but you really can't prepare for what's going to happen." Gannon said the secret to team success lay in not worrying too much about the things you can't control. "You want to try and consolidate, so if you're at a point where one rink is going to lose, you understand you might lose the rink, but you want to minimise the loss for the overall." Blackburn said at various times throughout the year the club had battled COVID issues, but had come through with the goods when it mattered. "We had a guys out with COVID early on which made it a bit tough, but once we got all our sides together we've looked together and played some good bowls really right across the past two months," he said. "The guys that came in did such a great job and it's the reason why we are here simply because of the depth at the club, we couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved." In other divisions, City Oval will be looking to add to its Tuesday Premier win when it takes on Smeaton in Division 1, the Hawks have also qualified teams into the Division 4 and 5 grand finals where they will take on Mount Xavier and BMS respectively. Clunes is another club to have qualified three teams into the final day with the Division 2 side to clash with Bungaree, Division 6 plays Linton and Division 8 plays Learmonth. All of those matches will be played at Webbcona. Division 3 sees Ballan go up against Victoria, while Ballan also meets meets Ballarat East in Division 7. Both of those matches will be played at Ballarat. Saturday's Premier grand final will be played at City Oval with the first bowl at 1.15pm

