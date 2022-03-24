news, latest-news,

Ballarat councillors voted to approve the sale of a former Mount Helen preschool at Wednesday night's council meeting with the proceeds to go back into the local community. The property at 14-16 Boak Avenue has not been used since 2016 with the process of selling it having started in 2017 following a council resolution. Councillors voted six to three in favour of the officer recommendation to remove reserve status at 14 Boak Avenue, consolidate the two properties and continue the process of selling the consolidated property. Councillors also agreed, following an amended motion from south ward councillor Des Hudson, to commit the total proceeds of the sale to be 'allocated to implement local community priorities'. South ward councillor Tracey Hargreaves seconded the motion while councillors Mark Harris, Samantha McIntosh and Belinda Coates voted against it. A planning permit application to remove reserve status and consolidate the properties came before council at the December 2020 planning meeting, with the matter receiving 18 submissions objecting to the application. IN OTHER NEWS: Following the objections around the loss of a community facility, council undertook community consultation in April and May 2021. The majority of respondents to the consultation process suggested the blocks be kept as public open space, but council officers said the suburb's current provision of open space 'well exceeds the recommended ratio and is expected to be sufficient, well above targets into the future'. If council were to retain the building, officers estimated it would cost about $420,000 to upgrade it to a usable state. Council received a number of objections to the matter regarding the lack of follow-up consultation and lack of notice before the it was heard at the council meeting. Cr Hudson said while council's consultation could have been better, the amended motion would give the community another opportunity to have their say on the future of the site. "We have let down some of the residents of that area in terms of closing the loop with our consultation... All we can do is own that and aim to improve on that going into the future," he said. "In the amended motion, I think it gives us an opportunity to engage in good faith back with objectors and the local community about some of the priorities for the local area. "We need to dispose of the asset, it has served its purpose well but it is no longer first for purpose and of service to our needs, we can actually generate those funds and use them for community consultation and key projects moving forward." South ward councillor Ben Taylor said while it was sad when the preschool closed, it was never really fit for purpose. "I have a vested interest, or did have an interest, in that three of my four children went to that kindergarten. It was sad when it did close but very clearly, it did close because it was a house that was then refitted to be a kinder and wasn't fit for purpose then," he said. "Investment was then made at Mount Clear and Buninyong to cover any requirements from the demographic changes in that area and it became then not used. "Even though there might be comments that consultation has been poor... council still has to make a decision on this."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/86897f2e-0721-41f8-8ecf-e63cf5ae8f72.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg