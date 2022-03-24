news, latest-news,

Building rubbish dumped along a Delacombe creek will be cleaned up before a memorial service for regional Victorians who have lost their lives at work. On the fourth anniversary of the Delacombe trench collapse this week, Lana Cormie visited the site to lay flowers in memory of her husband Charlie Howkins who died in the collapse that also killed his co-worker Jack Brownlee, only to find a large amount of building rubbish dumped along the creek and parkland. While some of the building debris has blown from surrounding housing construction sites, large piles of building waste have been discarded. The rubbish was reported to council. The parkland and Kensington Creek, which runs through it, will be the site of a permanent Regional Workers Memorial to those killed in workplace accidents. A brightly decorated fence in memory of Mr Howkins and Mr Brownlee currently sits in the park. IN OTHER NEWS "City of Ballarat staff will be cleaning this site up and will ensure that this will be completed prior to the upcoming service for International Workers Memorial Day," said City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King. "We are working closely with builders, developers and subcontractors to ensure that rubbish is controlled and contained." Mr King said anyone needing to report rubbish can call council on 5320 5500 or visit council's website.

