Only days after salvaging a result with a last-minute equaliser, the Sebastopol Vikings have found themselves on the wrong side of a dramatic finish, bundling out the Australia Cup with a 2-1 loss to Whittlesea Ranges. The Vikings found themselves on the back foot early against their NPL3 opponents, losing Shaun Romein to a straight red card in the 21st minute. Whittlesea Ranges broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time, working the home crowd to its favour. The Vikings found an equaliser midway through the second half, with Jack Gaffney scoring his first goal of the season. Despite sustained pressure, the Vikings fell victim to a late goal in the 93rd minute. A sharp Michael Henry save found itself to a free Whittlesea attacker on the edge of the box. A cross found striker Billy Romas in space, who buried a left-foot finish past a helpless Henry into the bottom corner. The result sees the Vikings fall out of the national knockout competition in the fourth round - its best run in the Cup since 2019. Corey Smith's side returns to action on Saturday for its State League 3 NW clash against Sunbury United. The Vikings are searching for a first win of the year. after salvaging a 1-1 draw in last weekend's season-opener. The Vikings beat Sunbury United 3-0 when the sides met last season. United travels to St George's Reserve looking to recover from a 2-1 loss to Westvale to open its campaign.

