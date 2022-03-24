Western United will bring an extra A-League game to Ballarat, playing the Wellington Phoenix at Morshead Park on April 9. It will be the first time the newly-developed football facility will host an A-League Men match. The additional fixture will see Western United play back-to-back games in Ballarat with John Aloisi's side returning to Mars Stadium on April 2 to play the Central Coast Mariners. United won its first game at Mars Stadium last month, defeating the Newcastle Jets 2-0 thanks to a Leo Lacroix brace. "United has built a strong relationship with the Ballarat community through games at Mars Stadium across all three of its seasons so far, but the opportunity for Ballarat fans to enjoy the match at a fit for purpose, football-specific venue will generate great excitement as United continues its journey towards the end of the regular season," the club said in a statement. Western United currently sits second, three points behind Melbourne City but with two games in hand. It travels to play the Brisbane Roar on Saturday, looking to improve on a 1-1 draw against Melbourne Victory on Wednesday night.
Western United's Tomoki Imai competes for the ball during his side's win at Mars Stadium last month. Picture: Luke Hemer
